  • Former WWE star sends confident message ahead of huge match on AEW Collision: "TONIGHT WE COLLIDE"

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 19:00 GMT
Tonight's AEW Collision is set to be an important show for All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan has prepared a balanced card for the show featuring top stars like Jon Moxley and Toni Storm. Just hours ahead of the event, a former WWE star has sent a confident message to further raise the excitement.

FTR member Dax Harwood took to X to hype his match at Collision tonight. The 41-year-old is set to team up with his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, to take on Adam Priest & Tommy Bilington at the show. It will be a major tag team showdown on Collision as FTR prepares for their epic clash with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at All Out 2025.

In a post on X, Harwood shared the full match card for tonight's Collision. He appreciated the stacked card for the show and expressed his excitement to perform in the ring. With a confident tone, the FTR member wrote:

"TONIGHT WE COLLIDE! What a card for Saturday night pro wrestling. #AEWCollision"

Check out his X post below:

Dax Harwood issues a warning to a fan ahead of AEW Collision

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are two of the biggest heels in All Elite Wrestling as of now. The two stars have excelled at generating heat from the crowd, often engaging in heated verbal exchanges with fans in the arena. Ahead of this week's AEW Collision, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion issued a warning to a fan.

Taking to X, the FTR member shared a picture of himself arguing with a fan. In a stern caption, he challenged the fan to a death match and urged that she be found as soon as possible.

"Someone find her. I challenge her to a one-on-one death match!" he wrote

Check out his X post below:

People have been trolling the former WWE star in the comment section for putting up a fight against fans. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for Harwood and his partner Wheeler from here on out at AEW Collision.

