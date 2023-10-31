A former WWE Superstar has made it known that he is open for potential dream bouts against several members of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Timothy Thatcher's trademark brand of ghoulish violence made him a standout performer while under WWE's developmental banner, NXT. His in-ring style also meshes well with that of the BCC, who simply love inflicting pain on their opponents.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Thatcher explained how he is slowly working his way through the BCC and only has bouts with Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley to tick off:

"I was grateful that I got to wrestle Bryan Danielson. I would like to wrestle Mr. Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club. That would be very nice because I'm slowly working through [Blackpool Combat Club]. I wrestled Bryan Danielson. I wrestled Wheeler [Yuta], you know, so we got Claudio left, and we got Mr. Moxley [Jon Moxley] left. So, that would be ok. I wouldn't snub either one of those because both of them are tremendous."

Either Castagnoli or Moxley would make for intriguing opponents for Thatcher, but only time will tell whether either of these potential matches materializes in the near future.

Blackpool Combat Club member sidelined for the rest of 2023

Bryan Danielson unfortunately suffered a serious injury while competing on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. He has a broken orbital bone and is expected to be out for the remainder of the year.

This is the second major setback The American Dragon has faced this year, having sustained an injury to his arm following his match with Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door.

While an exact return date has not yet been disclosed, here's to hoping that Danielson can make a full recovery and get back in the mix for AEW before too long.

