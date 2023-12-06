Former WWE star shares a picture with Jon Moxley amid rumors of AEW move [Photo]

A certain former WWE Superstar has shared a picture he took with Jon Moxley. The pair have worked with each other before, and this comes at a time with rumors of a move to AEW surfacing. The star in question is Sami Callihan.

Around two months ago, it was reported that The New Horror was done with IMPACT Wrestling, where he was previously signed, making him a free agent. Many companies have apparently expressed interest in him, and he had previously teased having several major promotions such as WWE, and AEW as his possible destinations.

On Twitter earlier today, Sami Callihan posted a picture of himself with AEW star Jon Moxley. This was taken less than a month ago when the two reunited as "The Switchblades," and made an appearance at Revolver UNREAL. They took on "The Rascalz," and they ended up winning their match.

Sami Callihan talked about how it would be competing for WWE, AEW, and other major promotions

Several sought-after stars have already hit free agency status. One of them includes Sami Callihan, who has been a free agent since the end of September, but has yet to announce which promotion he will be signing with next.

Recently, when he was on Busted Open Radio, he explored his options and talked about what he liked about each, and whether it would work out.

He first talked about AEW, and how he already knew several notable members of the roster. He also commended the promotion for being different from others, and he admitted it was a viable option.

"I think it's anywhere. I'm not going to pick just one because it's anywhere. I can be plugged in at AEW, I have relationships and written storylines with almost everyone in that company and have good relationships with almost everyone at that company. What AEW is doing is different than everyone else and that's a great place," Callihan said.

He then looked at WWE, where anyone could be incorporated into their system, and it would go smoothly. He also mentioned other promotions where he has had prior stints with, including MLW, and NJPW, and how it may also work out for him. He had many viable options, so he wanted to evaluate and choose the best fit for him.

"You look at WWE, I feel like a guy that can be plugged in backstage extremely easily, and have a lot of well-being with what I can do. You look at MLW, I already at one point have been an agent there when they did the relaunch in 2017 or 2018, and I had a good relationship there. I can go back to New Japan. My options are pretty vast. It's just determining the best timing and what's going to be the best." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Callihan has many viable options, and it seems like he wants to take it slow, evaluate, and choose the best for him, and his career moving forward.

