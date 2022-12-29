Former WWE star Summer Rae wants to come back as a popular AEW Superstar in her next life

Former WWE star Summer Rae has once again praised AEW stars Penta and Rey Fenix.

Taking to Twitter, Rae claimed that she would like to return as one of The Lucha Brothers in her next life. She previously took to Twitter to claim that Penta even scares the cr*p out of her.

This isn't the first time the 39-year-old, who seems to be a big fan of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions' work, has expressed her likeness for them.

"In my next life I want to come back as one of The Lucha Bros…" wrote Summer Rae.

Check out Summer Rae's tweet below:

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet In my next life I want to come back as one of The Lucha Bros… In my next life I want to come back as one of The Lucha Bros…

The Lucha Bros have been a major part of Tony Khan's roster over the last couple of years. Both Penta and Fenix have also competed in memorable singles matches.

Earlier this year, Penta unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, Fenix was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the All-Atlantic Championship in a Triple Threat Match featuring Orange Cassidy and Luchasaurus.

The Lucha Bros are currently feuding with The Elite in AEW

The Lucha Brothers have mostly teamed up with PAC. Collectively, the trio is known as Death Triangle and has established its place as one of the top trios in the company.

At the Full Gear pay-per-view, Death Triangle defeated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to retain the World Trios Championships. This was also The Elite's return match after their backstage controversy with CM Punk at All Out.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The Elite vs Death Triangle: Match #6 Falls Count Anywhere HIGHLIGHT REEL. Enjoy.



Watching this level of pro wrestling on free television on a weekly basis. We are truly living in a glorious era. The Elite vs Death Triangle: Match #6 Falls Count Anywhere HIGHLIGHT REEL. Enjoy.Watching this level of pro wrestling on free television on a weekly basis. We are truly living in a glorious era. https://t.co/xaW1cvHZ3r

Following The Elite's loss, it was confirmed that they would face Death Triangle in a Best of Seven Series to decide the new trios champions.

After six incredible matches between the two teams, the score is currently tied at 3-3. The two teams will collide in the final match on January 11, 2023, and the winner of that match will walk out with the AEW World Trios Championships.

Have you enjoyed the Death Triangle series with The Elite so far? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below,

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes