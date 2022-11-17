Summer Rae says 37-year-old AEW star "scares the cr*p outta" her

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae is scared of AEW star Pentagón Jr., per her latest tweet.

Pentagon Jr. has been a part of All Elite Wrestling from the very beginning. The pro-wrestling veteran has quite an intimidating presence that has captivated fans over the years.

Here's a look at an elaborate and incredibly creepy entrance by Penta from an episode of AEW Dynamite:

Summer Rae recently shared a tweet revealing that one look from Penta into the camera is enough to scare the 'cr*p' out of her. Check out her tweet HERE.

"Dude, I am a grown a** woman & Penta scares the cr*p outta me when he looks directly into the camera……"

How did fans react to Summer Rae's tweet about Pentagon Jr.?

AEW fans came in droves to the reply section of Summer's tweet to react to her comment about Penta. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Harrald Robinson @HarraldRobinso2 @DanielleMoinet Omg I was telling my girlfriend the exact same thing when I saw Penta stick his tongue out into the camera like dude his scary as cool but freaky @DanielleMoinet Omg I was telling my girlfriend the exact same thing when I saw Penta stick his tongue out into the camera like dude his scary as cool but freaky 😂

Pentagon Jr. has been wrestling for more than a decade at this point. The 37-year-old star has worked for many popular promotions, including Lucha Underground, AAA, IMPACT Wrestling, and now AEW. He has won the Lucha Underground Championship on two occasions. Additionally, Penta is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Rey Fenix.

Last year, Penta spoke with Sports Illustrated and opened up about his run for Tony Khan's promotion. Penta had nothing but praise for Khan and All Elite Wrestling. Check out his comments below:

“AEW is very important to me. Tony Khan is a great human being and AEW makes us feel like we are family. When you know that the boss is a great person, then you are happy and go out to fight with all the energy in your soul. I know that I am an important pillar in AEW, but I still want to go further and accomplish more.” [H/T SI]

It seems like Summer Rae is a big fan of Penta's gimmick and presentation. The AEW star possesses incredible talent and has it in him to make it big in the company somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Penta? Have you enjoyed his AEW run so far?

