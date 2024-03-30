Former WWE star takes a shot at Bryan Danielson ahead of AEW Dynasty

A former WWE star has taken a dig at Bryan Danielson ahead of his blockbuster match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. The individual in question is Nigel McGuinness.

The English wrestling star began his career in 1998 and was one of the finest in-ring workers of his time. He was a mainstay in ROH, where he had several battles against Bryan Danielson. McGuinness was notably The American Dragon's final opponent before he departed the promotion for WWE in 2009.

The former Desmond Wolfe also appeared in TNA and on the independent circuit before retiring in 2011. He served as a commentator in WWE for six years before leaving the Triple H-led promotion in 2022. He currently provides commentary on AEW Collision, where he frequently calls Danielson in action, albeit not without firing repeated shots at his former rival.

The founding member of The Blackpool Combat Club is scheduled to face newly arrived AEW star Will Ospreay at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view. The event will be available on YouTube in several countries, including the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Nigel McGuinness took to X/Twitter and made a bold prediction for the showdown between Bryan Danielson and The Aerial Assassin.

"Watch the Willy GOAT put the Cryin Bryan in his place [crying face emoji]" wrote McGuinness.

Check out the tweet below:

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson heaped praise on AEW star Will Ospreay

The upcoming bout between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay promises to be a battle for the ages. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been on a roll, facing legends and budding stars from all over the world in what he has claimed is his last year as a full-time wrestler.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Danielson lavished praise on the United Empire member. The Washington native complimented Ospreay's growth as a talent and for becoming a complete package as a performer.

"(Ospreay's) obviously always been dynamic, but now he’s putting together the entire package of what a modern professional wrestler should embody. He has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants. There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard. When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy." [H/T, Sports Illustrated]

Will Ospreay is scheduled to face fellow Don Callis Family member Powerhouse Hobbs on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Thoughts on the build to Will Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson so far? Share your thoughts below!

