Former WWE star wanted to debut in AEW as a heel but Tony Khan didn't allow it

AEW President Tony Khan seems to take a lot of flak from his stars, but when former WWE Divas Champion Saraya asked him if she could debut as a heel, according to the star, he shot her down.

Upon debuting in AEW last year, the Anti-Diva was positioned as a massive babyface who quickly claimed that she'd make big changes in the promotion. However, she wasn't well received online and quickly turned heel and is now a major name in The Outsiders faction.

During her recent interview with The Corner Podcast, Saraya expressed how much easier it is to be a heel and her attempts at debuting as one.

"I wanted to do it straight out of the gate but Tony [Khan] and everyone was saying, 'You can’t because you’re now coming back. Career-ending injury, you’re finally back in the ring again so people are gonna cheer you.' But at the same time with these promos with Britt [Baker], Britt was saying some things that were really accurate and you can’t help but be on her side," said Saraya. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The former Paige recently detailed her talks with WWE soon after parting ways with the promotion and how Triple H was shockingly not aware that Vince McMahon refused to renew her contract.

Saraya believes that the AEW fanbase isn't welcoming to debuting outsiders

Other than her career-ending neck injury, Saraya recently revealed that she has bad endometriosis and that it will likely end her career sooner than later. Despite this, she seems to enjoy her time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Continuing in the same interview, the Anti-Diva detailed her experience with the fandom after signing and their reactions to her:

"Let me tell you as well, AEW fans love their homegrown talents. They do not take too kindly to some people coming in. People are harsh. So I’m just like, well why don’t we just make this a thing? I don’t care. I’d love to be heel. I feel like I thrive when I’m in my heel role." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

While some might agree with Saraya about her experience, many fans online continue to clamor for WWE stars to jump over to the promotion. Her experience is likely simply subjective, but it seems to have opened the door to her heel run.

