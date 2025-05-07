Former WWE star will finally end Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign in a twist predicted by veteran (Exclusive)

Jon Moxley became AEW World Champion by betraying Bryan Danielson 207 days ago. The veteran heel continues to lead the Death Riders while in his record-setting fourth reign as AEW's top titleholder. With formidable challengers waiting, one outspoken legend has offered a unique take on how the reign may end. The name in question is Vince Russo.

The Purveyor of Violence held All Elite Wrestling's World Championship for 277 days after dethroning inaugural champion Chris Jericho in 2020. After a 59-day interim reign, Moxley had official reigns of 11 days and 59 days.

The former Dean Ambrose of WWE has retained the gold six times since beating Danielson. However, the reign's toughest challenge may come next week on Dynamite: Beach Break when he steps into a steel cage with World Trios Champion Samoa Joe.

Vince Russo believes internet pressure could force Tony Khan to crown The Samoan Submission Machine a two-time AEW World Champion. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked the former Vic Venom for his thoughts on the Beach Break steel cage match.

While Russo could see Joe defeat Moxley because of fan complaints surrounding the Death Riders, the ex-WCW World Heavyweight Champion was clear on how he felt about the name of the event.

"First of all, bro (...) that's a horrible name for a pay-per-view. Is that the name of it, Beach Break? That's horrible. I'm sorry, that's a horrible name. [Featherstone: it's a Dynamite special] Yeah. Bro, Samoa Joe has always been an internet darling, and if Tony is getting a lot of pushback on Jon Moxley, I can very, very, very easily see him switching that belt," Vince Russo said. [From 00:39 to 1:09]

Joe and Moxley did battle in 18 multi-man bouts while with WWE, and they shared the ring in the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble bout. Their only singles contest saw Joe win in 11 minutes on the December 11, 2017, edition of RAW.

AEW Beach Break updated lineup

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will air live from the Masonic Temple in Detroit. The company will return to the venue tomorrow night for a special Thursday Collision on TBS, so the card for Beach Break should be finalized on this week's go-home episodes.

The AEW World Championship match is already confirmed for Beach Break, but now there's talk of two more title bouts potentially taking place. Tonight's Dynamite will see Women's World Champion Toni Storm face Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay in a four-way eliminator. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face Kevin Knight in another eliminator match.

Speculation is that we could see Okada vs. Knight and Storm vs. one of her three potential challengers as title matches next week on either the Beach Break edition of Dynamite or Collision. Both episodes will be taped on May 14 at NOW Arena near Chicago, with Collision airing in its usual Saturday timeslot.

