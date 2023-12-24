Former WWE star, who has not wrestled since 2014, shows up at AEW Collision

A former WWE star was recently present backstage at AEW Collision, which could be a hint at her professional wrestling return after nearly a decade.

The star in question is none other than Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks), who was signed to the Stamford-based promotion from 2008 to 2012. Tuft started from the company's former developmental brand, FCW, then moved over to ECW and eventually Friday Night SmackDown.

On Instagram, Gabbi Tuft posted a video with an interesting quote from her recent appearance at AEW Collision, which might been a hint of her future in professional wrestling:

"Getting closer…"

Former WWE star Gabbi Tuft gives an update on her in-ring future

Former WWE star Gabbi Tuft recently shared some interesting plans regarding her professional wrestling return after being away for almost a decade.

Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks) currently works as a fitness coach. However, she is mainly known for her time in the WWE, where she competed on the SmackDown and WWE's version of the ECW brand. In 2021, Tuft publicly came out as a trans woman with the support of her friends and family.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Gabbi revealed that she is currently training with AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes.

"I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I did put my foot back in the ring for the first time in 11 years recently. I went down to the Rhodes Wrestling Academy under Dustin Rhodes/Goldust. I texted him and said that I would love to come down and stick my foot in the ring. He said to come on down. It was an incredible feeling to be back in the ring. Since I did that there has been a huge resurgence and feeling for what I love. It has nothing to do with transitioning and then getting back in the ring to say I’m in the women’s division."

Do you want to see Gabbi Tuft return to in-ring competition? Let us know in the comments below.

