Former WWE stars drop another potential hint for WrestleMania 39 return

Two former WWE stars could make surprising returns at WrestleMania 39 if their Twitter posts are anything to go by.

Gurv and Harv Sihra, The Bollywood Boyz, had a five-year stint in the sports entertainment juggernaut before their release in 2021. The duo mostly aligned with former Jinder Mahal and have won the 24/7 Championship multiple times during their WWE careers.

The Bollywood Boyz recently took to Twitter to seemingly tease making their return to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 39. Interestingly, it has been their second such possible hint in recent times.

"Mania goes Bollywood. NAATU NAATU in LA #RRR," tweeted The Bollywood Boyz.

Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz have previously expressed their desire to face two top AEW teams

After their release from WWE, The Bollywood Boyz competed in various promotions, including All Elite Wrestling. Their most recent match in AEW was against Jericho Appreciation Society members Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

However, they want to have two dream matches against some of the biggest names in the promotion. While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in 2021, Gurv Sihra said that he and his brother want to face FTR and highlighted their admiration for Bret Hart.

"They are big Bret Hart fans and guys who grew up watching Bret. And obviously everybody knows that we love Bret as much. Their style would gel well with ours obviously with who we watch and who we study and our mindset of the business. So, outside of WWE, there's so many great tag teams both in IMPACT and on AEW right now and all around the world that we're eager and hungry to lock up with," said Gurv Sihra.

During the same interview, Harv Sihra opened up about facing the Jacksonville-based promotion's EVPs, The Young Bucks.

"Since we've been wrestling, we've been getting Tweets from fans and what have you. Cuz we're all brothers and our paths never crossed. One of the reasons was we were in Canada and couldn't cross the border. We're excited. Whatever opportunity comes our way, we'll take it," said Harv Sihra.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Bollywood Boyz in the foreseeable future.

Do you think Gurv and Harv Sihra will return to WWE at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

