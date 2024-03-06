Former WWE stars tease return to create history and win the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championship

The AEW World Tag Team Championship has been declared vacant following Revolution pay-per-view. Several tag teams are hoping to win gold, including a team of former WWE Superstars.

AEW Revolution was headlined by Sting's retirement match as he and Darby Allin retained the World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks under Tornado rules. Due to the retirement, officials declared the titles vacant, and a tournament was announced for a later date.

The All Elite roster is full of teams hoping to capture the gold. Tandems from outside of the company are also expressing interest, including The Bollywood Boyz. Gurv Sihra, aka Sunil Singh, and his younger brother Harv Sihra, aka Samir Singh, took to X today to comment on potentially making history as the first Punjabi-born brothers to become World Tag Team Champions.

"Just going to put out in the universe - First Punjabi born brother world tag team champions," the brothers wrote.

The former Singh Twins have worked five matches for Tony Khan. They debuted in October 2022 and defeated The Gunns. Gurv and Harv returned in January 2023 and lost a match against The Kingdom, then to 2point0 on the St. Patrick's Day Slam Rampage.

Jinder Mahal's former henchmen teamed with The Blade for a loss to Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed in their Dynamite debuts on July 5, then The Gunns topped them again on Dynamite last November.

Tony Khan promises more AEW tournaments

Tony Khan appeared at the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum on Sunday and officially declared the World Tag Team Championship to be vacant.

The Vigilante and Darby Allin won a Tornado Rules match over The Young Bucks on Sunday to retain the World Tag Team Championship. The win allowed The Icon to retire as champion with a 29-match undefeated streak.

Khan confirmed that there will be a tournament to crown new World Tag Team Champions. He also teased more tournaments to be announced this month to coincide with NCAA March Madness.

"Sting and Darby will be the Tag Team Champions coming out of Revolution with Sting retiring. We are going to vacate the AEW Tag Team Championship. So going forward, there will be a tournament, I'll talk more about that. I have more to reveal, but there will be a lot of exciting tournaments, there will be more than one bracket to fill out in March." [From 1:07:02 onwards]

Khan is expected to announce tournament details on Wednesday's post-Revolution edition of Dynamite.

