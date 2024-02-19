John Cena seen with AEW talent amid WWE hiatus

John Cena has been one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry for decades. He is a household name despite being a part-timer now.

Recently, The Cenation Leader was seen with an AEW star. The name in question is Bollywood Boyz's Sunil Singh.

The Doctor of Thuganomics hasn't appeared in WWE in nearly three months. He lost to Solo Sikoa in his last contest at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Recently on Twitter, Sunil, one-half of the Bollywood Boyz, posted a video of him teaching John Cena the lines of a song of popular Indian sensation Shah Rukh Khan.

"Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs @iamsrk @JohnCena @WWEIndia @SRKUniverse," Bollywood Boyz shared.

The Bollywood Boyz made their AEW debut in 2022 after they were released from WWE in 2021. The duo have wrestled five matches since their debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, mostly wrestling The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

John Cena claims his retirement match is not far away

The Cenation Leader has been wrestling for more than two decades now. It is no surprise that he might retire from in-ring competition in just a few years.

While speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the 46-year-old star revealed his final match is nearing.

"So, yes," in one word, Cena confirmed that his in-ring career is not over just yet. "I hope so. I am not officially done. I know that I'm close but. I'm close. I can feel it. Like, especially seeing you [Logan Paul] out there doing incredible stuff, and, just our talent now. The product has become so crisp, so fast and so skilled. It is a different world."

It will be interesting to see when will he retire.

