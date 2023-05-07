Former WWE Superstar believes CM Punk's backstage RAW visit was to "get attention" (Exclusive)

CM Punk's recent visit to RAW backstage has a former WWE Superstar questioning his motives.

The Second City Saint has been a hot topic in the pro-wrestling community despite being out of action since last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view. His strenuous relationship with the All Elite promotion has led to plenty of back and forth between Punk and the roster.

The Straight-Edge Superstar's recent visit to RAW backstage has further fueled speculation about his future. Given that reports suggest he is returning to Tony Khan's company, EC3 speculated on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws that Punk was simply trying to gain attention.

"There was certainly a calculation involved. It'd be remiss to not admit there is some sort of calculation. We have to look at it too as like what is a professional wrestler's job. It's not to wrestle the matches, it's not to cut the promos, it's to get attention. What's getting attention? This [Punk's RAW visit] is a big attention-getter, because we are all talking about it," said EC3. [From 11:16 - 11:37]

You can check out the exclusive video here:

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks CM Punk's visit to RAW was business-oriented

Vince Russo has a different idea of the reason behind Punk's WWE RAW visit.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that the Second City Saint could be trying to bargain his price before his return to AEW.

"That could've been Tony Khan pitching that to the network, Tony Khan telling CM Punk, 'This is what I pitched to the network for you,' and CM Punk [answering] 'That sounds great Tony, but I am gonna go have a conversation with my friend Triple H, and I am gonna triple the price of what you are gonna pay me.' This is a businessman, this is a businessman," the veteran said. [From 10:25 - 10:50]

Ricky Morton @RealRickyMorton



What a great time this weekend.



Genuinely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling. So great to see my friend, @CMPunk 🤟🏼What a great time this weekend.Genuinely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling. So great to see my friend, @CMPunk 🤟🏼What a great time this weekend.Genuinely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling. https://t.co/5WtJ9UGkZN

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the Second City Saint in the future.

Do you agree with former WWE Superstar EC3? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes