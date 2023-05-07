3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is trying to "triple the price" before his return, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that a former WWE world champion is attempting to increase his pay before his eventual return to AEW.

The star in question is CM Punk. Although he has had a rocky relationship with the Jacksonville-based promotion since last year's All Out pay-per-view, he has managed to keep himself relevant. Punk has also seemingly recovered from an injury he sustained last year amidst reports that he is returning to AEW.

Punk's recent visit to RAW backstage also turned heads, prompting speculation about his intentions. Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo suggested that The Second City Saint was simply being a 'businessman.'

"That could've been Tony Khan pitching that to the network, Tony Khan telling CM Punk, 'This is what I pitched to the network for you,' and CM Punk [answering] 'That sounds great Tony, but I am gonna go have a conversation with my friend Triple H, and I am gonna triple the price of what you are gonna pay me.' This is a businessman, this is a businessman." (10:25 - 10:50)

EC3 believes CM Punk may return to WWE in the future

While Punk is rumored to return to AEW soon, EC3 thinks he has also paved the way for an eventual return to the Stamford-based promotion someday.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Superstar stated:

"Punk was backstage, and he patched things up with [Triple H] and The Miz. So, good, cordial relationship and bygones be bygones. Perhaps there's business in the future. Perhaps, you know, there isn't. But no matter what, you never say never in professional wrestling. Never, you never say it. Because if you do, you'd be lying," said EC3. [00:37 - 00:55]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Second City Saint in the coming months.

Do you agree with WWE veteran Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section below.

