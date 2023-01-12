Former WWE Superstar busted open during brutal match on AEW Rampage (Spoilers)

A former WWE Superstar was busted open during a hellacious match during the latest AEW Rampage tapings.

This week's Rampage was taped after Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Three matches took place for Rampage, including a TNT Championship bout and a tag team encounter.

Also rounding off the in-ring action was a street fight between Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale against Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. At one point during the brutal encounter, Soho was busted open, and pictures of the bloody incident can be seen here.

Despite bleeding profusely, the former Riott Squad member managed to drop Melo onto the thumbtacks with a DDT to pick up the pinfall victory.

You can check out the full results of Dynamite HERE.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently praised AEW star Ruby Soho

While speaking during a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling personality shared his opinion on a match between Ruby Soho and Tay Melo.

Jim Cornette seemed impressed with the in-ring action and especially heaped praise on Soho's mannerisms.

"I thought this was a better fight than most of the AEW girls' matches. They were serious. I mean, let’s face it there’s no g****mn [Ricky] Steamboats here as far as in-ring work, but they were trying. And I’ve got to say that Tay Melo Conti has the best facials in the wrestling business." (02:33:07 onward).

However, he wasn't too happy with the finish of the bout:

"She’s got some charisma. But then Ruby hit her finish and 1, 2, 3. And then Anna Jay came in and the heels beat the babyface up and left her laying like every other match on every other show."

With Ruby Soho seemingly gaining some momentum after her recent return to AEW, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books her as a credible challenger for the women's championship.

