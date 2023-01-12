Create

AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley suffers first loss in 17 months, two former WWE Superstars return, big title change

AEW Dynamite
Another great edition on AEW Dynamite

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite Results. The show featured five matches and a Jericho Appreciation Society segment.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Both men unloaded on each other to start off. Hangman Page got the early initiative after a big boot and then followed with some chops. Jon Moxley came back into the match by slamming Page to the mat and then followed up with a superplex from the top rope.

After a back-and-forth between the two men, Page went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Moxley retaliated and sent him crashing into the guardrail at ringside. The Blackpool Combat Club member then hit a King Kong Lariat inside the ring for a two-count and followed it up with stomps to keep up the momentum.

Moxley was in control during this stage of the match. Page made his comeback with a huge lariat as both men were down on the mat. After exchanging some stiff shots, Page hit a fallaway slam on Moxley and hit a lariat to take him down. Hangman Page then went to the top rope and hit a moonsault on the outside but seemingly injured himself.

As the action moved inside the ring, Jon Moxley hit the Death Rider for a two-count and then followed up with heavy strikes on Page. He then hit a piledriver but only got a one-count. Hangman Page retaliated with a Deadeye, however, Moxley hit a curb stomp as the referee started the 10-count.

After another brief back-and-forth exchange between the two, Page hit the Buckshot Lariat to pick up a pinfall victory over Moxley.

Result: Hangman Page def. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Hangman Page celebrated as medical officials checked on Jon Moxley inside the squared circle.

Adam Cole's comeback on AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone was in the ring and he introduced Adam Cole on AEW Dynamite. Cole started off by saying that he was thinking all day about how he would address the crowd upon his return. He said that he had some good news and some bad news.

The Panama City Playboy then expressed his appreciation for the business and gave an update on his struggles in recent months. He said that he was seeing doctors multiple times a week and was in rough condition. Cole added that only his fans kept him going.

Adam Cole then said that he had some bad news. But that was not for him as he put the entire AEW locker room on notice. Cole stated that his career is far from over and vowed to move back to the top of the mountain.

Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Lee Moriarty and Big Bill on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy and Lee Moriarty started the match respectively. The two exchanged chops in the corner before Jack Perry took Moriarty down. Hook was tagged in and the babyfaces double-teamed Moriarty.

Perry was tagged back in. He went for a suicide dive on Stokely Hathaway, but Big Bill caught him at ringside. Hook saved Perry, however, the heels got the advantage after the distraction from Hathaway. Big Bill unloaded on Jack Perry on the outside. Moriarty wore down Jungle Boy with some ground-based offense inside the ring.

Hook was finally tagged in and he came unloaded with a flurry of offense. He had a staredown with Big Bill before the babyfaces double teamed the 7-foot giant. Hook then lifted Big Bill up with a T-Bone suplex and sent him to the outside.

Towards the end of the match, Jungle Boy and Lee Moriarty were the legal men, and the former forced Moriarty to tap out with a snare trap.

Result: Hook and Jungle Boy def. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF came out and took a shot at the live audience in the arena. The Devil then said he doesn't watch much of Konosuke Takeshita's matches before Takeshita retaliated by telling MJF to kiss his a**.

The world champion then said he was not afraid of Bryan Danielson before berating the fans even more. MJF then focused on Ken Jeong and brought up the fact that Dr. Ken got canceled. He then took shots at former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., who was in attendance.

Bryan Danielson rushed to the ring as MJF ran away from him and escaped to the backstage area.

Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite

Both men started with some fast-paced offense. Bryan Danielson applied a surfboard stretch on Konosuke Takeshita before the latter fought back with some heavy strikes. The American Dragon then looked for the LaBelle Lock, but Takeshita responded with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two-count.

Danielson made his comeback with an elbow strike and followed it up with a running knee on the apron. Takeshita took advantage of Danielson's awkward landing with a brainbuster on the floor.

Towards the end of the match, Bryan Danielson hit a running knee for a two-count on Konosuke Takeshita. He then hit multiple stomps and followed it up with the Regal Stretch to pick up a submission victory.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Saraya and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter started the match respectively. The AEW Women's Champion had an early advantage before Storm sent her outside the ring. Saraya was tagged in and she was fired up. However, Hayter took down both Saraya and Storm at the same time with a suplex.

Britt Baker was tagged in and she battled with Toni Storm at ringside. Meanwhile, Hayter battled with Saraya in the other corner. Hikaru Shida came down to the ringside area with. Baker got a two-count on Storm after an underhook slam. Jamie Hayter was tagged in.

The heels were in complete control at this stage of the match. Saraya and Baker were tagged and the former hit a knee strike in the corner. The Anti-Diva then got a two-count after a vicious strike on The Doctor. Toni Storm tagged in and got a two-count following a DDT.

Jamie Hayter came in and hit a big boot to hand the advantage to the heels. After a back-and-forth, Toni Storm hit the Storm Zero for a two-count before Hayter broke it up. Towards the end of the match, Hayter used Shida's kendo stick on Shida before hitting the Hayteraid to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter def. Saraya and Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Jericho Appreciation Society segment on AEW Dynamite

Angelo Parker and Matt Menard started the segment and hyped up the Jericho Appreciation Society. Menard brought up Jake Hager powerbombing Ricky Starks before Chris Jericho took center stage. He said that they are done with Starks and Action Andretti as the babyfaces made their entrance.

Andretti took a few shots at Jericho and vowed to "shove a baseball bat up his a**." Ricky Starks focused on Hager and called him a "dumb, purple-wearing idiot." Jake Hager responded by stating that he will destroy Starks before the latter challenged the former WWE Superstar to a match next week.

The Elite vs. Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

All six men battled to start things off. Nick Jackson and Fenix were taken out on the apron. After a quick exchange of moves, Death Triangle gained the advantage by hitting a combination move on Nick. The Elite then took out Death Triangle with suicide dives in the ringside area.

The ladder was set up in the middle of the ring as all wrestlers tried to climb it at one point or the other. Kenny Omega was in control but PAC hit a missile dropkick on him. Omega looked for a suicide dive on the outside, but he crashed and burned on a table already set up. Matt Jackson then put PAC through another table with a crossbody drop.

Lucha Bros. were dominating Omega at this point in the match. They attacked The Cleaner's stomach with a ladder. Rey Fenix and Nick Jackson were on the top turnbuckle before the former hit a hurricanrana on a ladder.

At one point in the match, Nick Jackson took out Penta with a 450 splash at the ringside area. As Matt Jackson was looking to climb the ladder, Alex Abranantes came in and pushed the ladder. Kenny Omega came in and hit the V-Trigger on Abrahantes. Matt and PAC battled on the ladder, but Penta came in on another ladder setup horizontally and hit the Fear Factor.

Omega and Fenix battled and The Cleaner hit the One-Winged Angel from the ladder. PAC looked to hit a splash, but Omega had his knees up. Kenny Omega then climbed up the ladder and unhooked the trios titles to pick up the victory.

Result: The Elite def. Death Triangle to win the AEW Trios Championships on Dynamite

Grade: A

