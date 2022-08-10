"Go, get the f*ck out" - Former WWE Superstar dishes out tough advice for stars looking to switch from Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes apparently has some strict words for AEW stars looking to jump ship.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H quickly ascended to power. Fans are seemingly hopeful that storylines in WWE will see improvement under the reign of The Game as he is in charge of the company's creative department.

This has raised rumors about AEW stars wanting to switch over to the competing brand. In a recent appearance on Terrificon 2022 (via Fandom Spotlite), Dustin Rhodes pointed out that Triple H's rise to power may be a good thing for the company.

"It’s gonna be a good change, it’s not gonna be a bad change and if not, it’s gonna be a little bit of the same plus a little more wrestling I would say, a little more storytelling which will be great for the business and great for wrestling fans. Yeah, I mean you got so many places you can go now. But two places that really, really stand out are ours and theirs. You have to want one of those two and whatever you do, just make the best of it. If your contract’s up and you’ve had enough with AEW, go, get the f*ck out.” (H/T: PostWrestling)

As of now, it remains to be seen if anyone in AEW will follow in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes to join WWE in the future.

The WWE legend also revealed plans for future AEW shows

AEW may be on its way to modifying its pay-per-view shows for the better.

In the same appearance on Terrificon, Dustin Rhodes spoke about potential two-day events in the future, specifically mentioning Double-or-Nothing and All Out.

"I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two days of All Out or Revolution." (H/T: Fightful)

Given how massive WWE shows usually are, this step might help AEW to elevate its position and gain mainstream popularity. As of now, it remains to be seen when the potential plans will be put into action.

