"My head fell off" - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) savagely roasts top AEW star 

Lana (CJ Perry) recently responded to a tweet by one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood on social media.

The 37-year-old was associated with WWE from 2013 till 2021. She kicked off her career with NXT and was then shifted to the main roster and teamed up with her now real-life husband Miro.

While Miro was released from the company in early 2021 due to budget cuts, Lana stayed and participated in singles and tag team competitions alongside Naomi.

During her time on WWE, she was involved in a controversial storyline featuring Bobby Lashley and Miro. Following her release from the McMahon-led company on June 2, 2021, there has been no confirmation on whether she will be making a return to the ring any time soon.

Lana recently took to Twitter to clap back at Harwood's response, as he joked about wanting to marry Miro.

"Sorry it took so long to reply, Unc. I nodded so hard at your comment that my head fell off. All better now though."

Lana to potentially sign with AEW?

Over the past few days, Lana has been active on social media, clapping back at Julia Hart for seemingly hitting on her husband during a segment on Dynamite.

Thus, speculating a potential return to in-ring competition on Tony Khan's promotion. Miro further instigated those fumes by claiming her to be a better wrestler than any members of the AEW locker room.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, the former RAW Superstar called out Hart for her segment with Miro stating that she wanted to 'slap the s*** out of her':

"I'm not a jealous type of person, but I was furious. I wanted to literally show up and slap the s**t out of her. Then, I went on Twitter, and all the fans are putting GIFs of me taking my earrings off. I popped so hard. The fans know me. My sister is like 'calm down.' 'I'M FURIOUS! WHY DID SHE HAVE A BLAZER ON? I'M GONNA SLAP THE SH*T OUT OF HER!' Hopefully, I get a chance to do that." [H/T Fightful]

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Miro tells Julia Hart "only one woman who can touch the redeemer and u are not her " 🤣🤣🤣 this was funny to me lol #AEWDynamite Miro tells Julia Hart "only one woman who can touch the redeemer and u are not her " 🤣🤣🤣 this was funny to me lol #AEWDynamite https://t.co/FrejWkYBS4

The last time the 37-year-old was seen in the ring was against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on an episode of RAW in May 2021.

Would you like to see Lana make a comeback to wrestling and team up with Miro on Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali