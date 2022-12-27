Former WWE Superstar Lana sends a heartfelt message to her husband Miro on his birthday

CJ Perry, better known as Lana in WWE, shared a heartfelt message to Miro on his birthday.

The Redeemer has been with AEW since 2020 and has since held the TNT title for 140 days throughout 2021. This year, however, has seen his involvement whittled down to just four in-ring appearances.

He returned in June, winning two matches on the way to a failed attempt at the All-Atlantic title. He won his fourth and most recent appearance this year alongside Darby Allin and Sting against the House of Black.

He was reportedly pitched to creative for a return at Full Gear, with it being speculated that it was another attempt at the All-Atlantic title held by Orange Cassidy. He was said to have turned it down.

He had something to celebrate on Christmas Day, however, as it also turned out to additionally be his birthday. His real-life wife and former valet Lana shared a heartfelt message on Twitter:

"Happy Birthday to my bestest friend in all the world @tobemiro! Thank you for being born!!!" - CJ Perry wrote.

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry Happy Birthday to my bestest friend in all the world @tobemiro ! Thank you for being born !!! Happy Birthday to my bestest friend in all the world @tobemiro ! Thank you for being born !!! ❤️ https://t.co/Fyz9HIVZzj

While Miro operated as Rusev, Lana was often found alongside him. He won three US titles with his partner standing by his side, both in his heel and babyface personas.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Lana teased Miro potentially returning to WWE one day

mars 🥶🐠 @theMarsWWE If somebody wants to leave, let them leave.



Tony Khan has literally multiple people contracted that need the airtime to get over, not being put in a do nothing faction.



If Miro, Andrade, and FTR do wanna leave, just let them. If somebody wants to leave, let them leave. Tony Khan has literally multiple people contracted that need the airtime to get over, not being put in a do nothing faction. If Miro, Andrade, and FTR do wanna leave, just let them. https://t.co/EUtfpWd2ds

While his AEW presence has dropped immensely, CJ Perry poured fuel on the fire of speculation when she discussed Miro's time in WWE as if it was an open door. She ended her words with "everyone always returns," which sparked a monumental discussion among fans:

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are gonna wanna sing it, and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. You know, Rusev will, whenever he shows back in and whatever freakin' name or gimmick or character at some point in WWE, it's going to be iconic... Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point." (From 9:07 to 9:45)

Fans have long been critical of the way Miro was used during his days as Rusev. Many felt as though he should have at least won a single world title. However, there have been similar criticisms against AEW's treatment of the Bulgarian from those who want to see him return under Triple H.

Would you like Rusev to return or should Miro remain in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes