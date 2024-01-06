Former WWE Superstar looks almost unrecognizable in throwback photo

A certain former WWE Superstar has just posted a throwback photo of himself, showing him sporting a completely different look compared to the current one. This would be AEW star Dax Harwood.

Harwood is one-half of the former AEW Tag Team champions FTR (fka The Revival), and has been with the promotion since 2020, following his and Cash Wheeler's departure from WWE.

On his latest Instagram Story, Dax Harwood posted an old photo with his wife Maria Nickopoulos. It can be easily noticed that the AEW star looked very different. Contrary to his current bald look, he had spiky hair. Fans now got a glimpse of how he looked with hair.

Screenshot of Dax Harwood's Instagram Story

Dax Harwood claps back at fan criticizing former WWE Superstar Malakai Black's booking

Recently, some fans were commenting about Malakai Black's booking, and why he has not had a singles match across 2023. The former WWE Superstar himself has already replied to some of the comments, but for a certain one, it was Dax Harwood who stepped in.

He addressed how some recent tweets were talking about a certain AEW star, seemingly Malakai, only being in tag team matches, when they wanted to see him as a singles competitor.

Harwood replied stating that tag team action was also a draw, and that a lot of great tag teams have stolen the show over the past decades. He then replied to a fan, and mentioned that Malakai Black indeed had notable tag team moments across his career, and these should not be discredited.

"Tag team wrestling IS main event. Also, are you sure Malakai isn’t a tag team guy? PWG Tag Team Champions with Brody King. Incredible tag team with @ChrisHero?" he tweeted.

Coincidentally, both Harwood and Black are feuding in AEW, as FTR and House of Black have been locking horns these past few weeks. On Collision tomorrow night, FTR will take on Black and Buddy Matthews in tag team action.

