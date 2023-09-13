Former WWE Superstar makes a serious accusation against CM Punk after AEW firing

CM Punk has made quite an impression on the wrestling industry over the years, but his notorious reputation has begun to stand out. According to Ryback, the star once tried to cause serious drama backstage.

Punk's backstage reputation has been quite the topic of discussion lately since his numerous altercations in AEW. However, over the years, there have been rumors that he's been difficult to deal with, but now Ryback alleges something more serious.

During an episode of The Ryback Show, the former WWE Superstar claimed that CM Punk tried to ruin his reputation with The Shield.

“You’re caught up about the role you see on TV but don’t understand the monster that he really is. The guy literally went up to The Shield, and I already know The Shield through developmental, that I was going to go and no sell them and that I was going to be very difficult to work and try to hurt them.”

Ryback continued:

“Ambrose already has come out and talked about it, like he called me a sweetheart and sweet human being. That’s the kind of person Phil is though, he will go create drama somewhere.” (H/T Ringside News)

Allegedly, CM Punk also got into an altercation with William Regal in AEW, which Dutch Mantell recently reacted to and slammed the star for.

Ryback took another shot at CM Punk recently and made fun of the star's unclear wrestling future

Since his firing, it's unclear whether The Second City Saint will ever return to pro wrestling or not. Some believe he'll ultimately end up in WWE or a smaller promotion, while a number of fans see him hanging his boots up.

Ryback notably addressed the rumors of his retirement and made light of the star's future.

“Word making the rounds on the streets of Chicago is the CM Punk is heavily contemplating retiring once and for all. Nothing official has been said yet. So, I just wanted to say, Phil, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your contributions to pro wrestling."

Ryback continued:

"From the free ice cream bars for those fans to the lower ratings and forcing casuals to stop watching wrestling altogether. For all the drama and controversy backstage that’s been attached to you, thank you so.” (H/T Ringside News)

In conclusion, the star jokingly suggested that he played a role in Punk's retirement. However, at the end, he said that The Second City Saint is responsible for his current situation.

