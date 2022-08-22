Former WWE Superstar names Bryan Danielson as the most demanding potential opponent

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently shared that Bryan Danielson would be the most demanding opponent, if he were to face him.

The American Dragon made his much-awaited in-ring return to Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on July 27 but was unsuccessful against arch-rival Daniel Garcia. He then exacted revenge on the 23-year-old on last Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Hardy had a brief feud with former WWE star Christian Cage that culminated in a loss on the August 3 episode of Dynamite. Since then, he has been asking people to beat him up for him to "pay his penance."

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 47-year-old was asked about which AEW star would be the most challenging in a match. He promptly answered Danielson's name, saying the latter "kicks the s**t out of people."

"I interacted with him [Bryan Danielson] some [time] back in the WWE NXT days, when I was the pro and he was the rookie or whatever. But now that he's here and a huge star... and he kicks the s*** out of people," Hardy said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

As Hardy mentioned in the quote, they were together in the first season of WWE NXT in 2010. Matt was a pro (mentor), and Justin Gabriel was his rookie while Danielson was a rookie, and The Miz was his pro.

Now that they're in AEW, it will be interesting to see if they have a match or a rivalry somewhere down the road.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy wants to team up with this AEW fan-favorite

In the same episode, Hardy revealed that it would be fun for him to have a partnership with Danhausen. The former lauded Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil's dedication to his craft.

Matt Hardy then said that people will eventually see the Broken Matt Hardy and Danhausen duo.

"That would be a lot of fun. I would love to do that, and who knows? It’s wrestling, so never say never. I would say at some point, we will definitely get a Broken Matt Hardy and Danhausen tag team. That’d be a lot of fun. I’m a fan of his work."

Last Friday on Rampage, Danhausen helped his allies Orange Cassidy, and Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) beat the Trustbusters by 'cursing' Slim J.

However, time will only tell if a potential team-up between the two stars is on the cards in AEW.

Do you want to see Matt Hardy work with Danhausen and Bryan Danielson? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha