"Kudos to him" - Former WWE US Champion professes dream tag team with AEW's Danhausen

AEW's Danhausen has caught the attention of wrestling legend Matt Hardy, who recently professed that he'd love to form a tag-team with the star.

Before being signed to All Elite Wrestling, Danhausen was a massive fan favorite star in ROH, so much so that viewers clamored for Tony Khan to pick him up. Since his debut, the star has been involved in a few angles but has mainly been a mascot.

During Matt Hardy's most recent podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he detailed his dream of wanting to eventually team up with Danhausen in AEW.

“That would be a lot of fun. I would love to do that, and who knows? It’s wrestling, so never say never. I would say at some point, we will definitely get a Broken Matt Hardy and Danhausen tag team. That’d be a lot of fun. I’m a fan of his work," Hardy said.

Matt continued, praising the former ROH star for his dedication to his character.

"I love how committed he is to the bit and how committed he is to the character, and he’s never broken out of that character on a large scene. So people still buy into it, which is so great. Once again, my hat’s off. Kudos to him for being so dedicated. I would love to see a Brokenhausen in some way.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

This isn't the first time that Matt Hardy spoke on teaming up with the quirky star. Months ago, shortly after Danhausen was signed, Hardy revealed that there was a plan set in motion to bring the two characters together.

Danhausen recently broke character to address the criticism levied at both him and fellow AEW star, Orange Cassidy

While quite a number of fans enjoy both Danhausen and Orange Cassidy, some wrestling critics dislike the gimmicks of the athletes. Jim Cornette has notably been one of Cassidy's biggest critics, leading to some fans following suit.

During a recent interview with HardLore, Danhausen shared how he and Orange Cassidy bring more fans to AEW who wouldn't normally watch wrestling.

"Me and Orange Cassidy are the 'go to' people for people to complain about. Also, we're the two people I always hear, 'Oh, my friends don't like wrestling, but they love you two,' and now they watch, or 'I wasn't really watching, but I saw you two, so I started.' We're creating new fans, which is what you should be doing as a wrestler," he said (H/T: Fightful)

Danhausen and Cassidy clearly have a large fan following and likely bring in droves of fans, as the star stated.

But could either star eventually capture gold in AEW despite the criticisms they face? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

