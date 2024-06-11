Former WWE Superstar possibly teases coming out of retirement after a decade at Clash at the Castle 2024

A former WWE Superstar may have hinted at the prospect of coming out of retirement after a decade at Clash at the Castle 2024. The talent in question is Gabbi Tuft.

Tuft broke out as a pro wrestler during her time in the Stamford-based promotion, finding success in the company's developmental brand FCW, where she held the Florida Heavyweight Title once and the Florida Tag Team Championship twice. The California native last stepped foot in the ring in 2014, but she has been teasing a potential comeback for some time on social media.

Tuft recently took to X/Twitter to share a cryptic message in a post that mentioned the number "15." The post could be referencing WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event Clash at the Castle, which will take place on June 15. This suggests the possibility of Tuft, who had recently dropped by the NXT arena, making her return to the Stamford-based company at the event in Scotland.

"15. Mother is coming..."

Former WWE star Gabbi Tuft could also be headed to AEW

Gabbi Tuft's recent social media activity has led to conjecture among fans regarding her future in pro wrestling. While most fans expect the star to return to her old stomping grounds in World Wrestling Entertainment, she could also shock fans by joining AEW instead.

Tuft had shared a clip of herself visiting an AEW event in February this year, sparking discourse regarding a potential run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Furthermore, Tuft's latest tweet, which contains the number "15", echoes another tweet she had shared earlier this month, which only consisted of the number "23".

Incidentally, fifteen days from today, All Elite Wrestling will be headed to Buffalo, New York, for AEW Dynamite and Collision. It remains to be seen whether Gabbi Tuft will return to WWE, or opt to go All Elite.

