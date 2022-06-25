Former WWE Superstar react to Rush's debut on AEW Rampage 

Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to react to Rush's debut on AEW Rampage.

El Idolo faced Rey Fenix in the opening match of this week's Friday Night Show. Towards the end of the bout, Rush interfered in the ring and hit a low blow on Fenix behind the referee's back. Andrade quickly followed up with the Hammerlock DDT to pick up the victory.

Shortly after, Andrade El Idolo and Rush's former stablemate, Dragon Lee, took to Twitter to share a photo of the duo. El Idolo responded to his post with a tweet that read, "Forever ahijado." (Google Translate: Forever Godson)

Rush previously expressed his desire to win all the titles in AEW

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, the former ROH World Champion named his dream opponent in All Elite Wrestling. He stated that he wants to face top superstars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega during his stint in the company.

Rush further stated that he wants to win all the gold in AEW. He specifically expressed his desire to capture the tag team title with Andrade El Idolo.

“I see a lot of tremendous competition on AEW. I know we can get excellent matches. Andrade and I still think the same way. We want everything. We want the Tag Team Titles. There’s a World Title and the TNT Title. It doesn’t matter! We need to have them," said Rush.

He added:

"Us Mexicans, we were born to be champions. We already were the faces of other companies. This won’t be the exception. We want everything! We want all the titles, tag team and singles. If they present another one, why not the trios titles."

With Rush making a solid statement upon his AEW debut, it will be interesting to see whether he can fulfill his desire to win all the gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

