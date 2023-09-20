Former WWE Superstar recalls history with the controversial CM Punk

CM Punk's decades in the pro wrestling industry have led him to cross paths with numerous top names in the industry. One of the men with the longest accounts with the star is undoubtedly Samoa Joe, who recently opened up about their history.

Samoa Joe and CM Punk notably have a deep history with each other, spanning back to their time in ROH. Many fans praised their feud over the years and were excited to see the two pick up where they left off.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Samoa Joe expressed how much it meant to wrestle CM Punk again and how he's always enjoyed it.

“A tremendous amount. I’ve always enjoyed the many minutes I’ve spent in the ring with Punk and to be able to revisit that at this point in our careers was a big thing for us both personally. It was good to get back in there and scrap around with him a bit and entertain a ton of people in the process.” (H/T: New York Post).

Joe also recently commented on the clash between CM Punk and Jack Perry. According to the veteran, he was largely unphased due to being used to backstage shoot fights.

Samoa Joe believes that CM Punk might be misunderstood by his detractors

Fans have eagerly been waiting for Punk to break his silence after his AEW release. While the star has yet to personally comment on anything, he and his co-hosts seemingly took a shot at Tony Khan during CFFC commentary.

Continuing in the same interview, he addressed the many opinions people have about CM Punk.

“I’d imagine there are tons of things that are misunderstood or portrayed about him. Now, what those things are it’s who’s representing in what way. I can’t really give you a blanket statement as far as what those things are."

Samoa Joe continued:

"For the most part, our relationship has been very, especially for these years, has been very non-wrestling related. It’s just been extraneous stuff outside of the world of wrestling and talking about life stuff.”

While The Second City Saint's detractors are loud and clear about their issues with him, it seems that he has some very loyal friends. Only time will tell if he makes his return to wrestling, but he seems to have more support than some realize.

