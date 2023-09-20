Samoa Joe explains why he was unfazed by the CM Punk/Jack Perry incident at AEW All In

The backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In has been the talk of the wrestling world for the past several weeks, with plenty of reports detailing the madness behind the scenes. However, one star seemingly unbothered by the fracas is Samoa Joe, and he recently explained why.

During an interview with New York Post's Joseph Staszewski, The Samoan Submission Machine was asked whether the altercation between Punk and Perry was as intense as has been reported. Joe said the following:

"That’s up to whoever perceived it. I’m used to that environment. Those things don’t seem very intense to me, but it could be something crazy intense to someone else. I wasn’t really affected by the moment. I was more focused on getting the show back on track and getting us going because it was bell time." [H/T: New York Post]

Expand Tweet

It looks as though Samoa Joe's long tenure in the wrestling business and experience with heated affairs had made him somewhat impervious to the backstage bust-ups in AEW.

Nonetheless, the incident held serious consequences for CM Punk, who was dismissed from the promotion, and Jack Perry, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension.

Samoa Joe targets MJF's "brochacho" in pursuit of AEW gold

This Wednesday, Samoa Joe will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship on the special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite emanating from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Joe's on-screen character is known to be a cerebral competitor who is never shy of overstepping certain boundaries to get in his opponents' heads. He most recently displayed this when he savagely attacked Adam Cole, MJF's co-Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champion.

Expand Tweet

The ongoing storyline between the Better Than You Bay Bay duo has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans around the world. So, Samoa Joe can expect an incredibly hostile reception when he steps into the ring with Friedman this week.