Former WWE Superstar shares a heartfelt three-word message for Ric Flair's final-match opponent

AEW star Andrade El Idolo showered praise on Jay Lethal after both participated in Ric Flair's last match.

Flair, at 73, teamed up with his real-life son-in-law Andrade to beat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Starrcast V yesterday. While Andrade carried most of the bout, Flair was able to make some of his signature moves and taunts. In the end, the former took out Lethal and made way for the 16-time World Champion to hit Jarrett with brass knuckles.

A clip from the official Twitter page of Starrcast V, showed Andrade and Lethal going at each other during the opening segements of the match. The 32-year-old was impressed with his opponent's wrestling prowess and retweeted the post with his thoughts about the two-time ROH World Champion. Here is what he tweeted:

Ric Flair faced difficulties while training with Jay Lethal before his retirement match

Before the WWE legend's retirement match was official, a video of Ric Flair training with Jay Lethal did the rounds on social media.

Flair spoke about the difficulties he faced during this training. On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, he admitted he was skeptical about taking a slam because of his pacemaker.

“I didn’t know whether I could take a slam or not with the pacemaker. But the doctor told me that, the one I like the best, that I have enough scar tissue around the pacemaker, that it won’t budge, and it didn’t. Unless it moves on the day of the match I’ll be fine, even then just plug me back in."

The WWE legend was left busted open during the match but managed to pull through despite many not backing him to.

With superstars like The Undertaker and Bret Hart in attendance, the show marked a glorious end to one of the most decorated careers in the pro-wrestling industry.

