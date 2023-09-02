Former WWE Superstar sheds light on rumors of facing Bryan Danielson at AEW All In

A former WWE star recently talked about the rumors of the possibility of a match at All-In against Bryan Danielson prior to his forearm injury.

The star in question is Nigel McGuinness who worked for WWE as a commentator on the NXT brand from 2016 to 2022. He is notably known for his time in Ring of Honor and is a former ROH World Champion. The veteran signed with All Elite Wrestling on April 5, 2023.

Speaking in an interview with WrestlingNews.co, the AEW commentator addressed the rumors about wrestling Bryan Danielson at All-In.

"I don't think he was planting seeds. I think he was just, that was the last thing he wanted was to have to wrestle me again for sure. But that being the case, (he said jokingly), you know, how ironic after he said that if he ever got in the ring with me he would break my neck. That Karma is a bitch. He broke his arm. The next time he wrestled from an elbow drop no less.

The veteran further added:

"There was obviously some thought of me getting back in the ring one time. I would have loved to have done it at Wembley Stadium. Obviously, I would have loved to have done it with Bryan as well.” [H/T:WrestlingNews.co]

Former WWE star Nigel McGuinness is a great signing by Tony Khan, says Jim Ross

Former NXT commentator Nigel McGuinness signed with All Elite Wrestling in April and Jim Ross has praised the veteran and stated that he is a great acquisition by Tony Khan.

Nigel McGuinness is well-known for his time in Ring of Honor, where he held the ROH Pure Championship and ROH World Championship. He was also signed to WWE for 6-years as a commentator on NXT.

Speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, the veteran praised Nigel McGuinness.

"Nigel does a super job, too. Very conscientious. Works hard preparing. Does a good job. Nigel’s a great get for Tony Khan. Does a good job. We all dress in the same room, and Nigel’s diligent on his note taking. He reminds me of me, in that regard. Sometimes, you can take that sh*t too far. Nigel doesn’t, but he works hard at understanding the reason for a match and tells a beautiful story," said Ross. (H/t Fightful)

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here