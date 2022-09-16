Wrestling veteran slams former WWE Superstar for his recent claims against CM Punk

A former WWE Superstar recently took numerous jabs at CM Punk, which wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has slammed the star for.

CM Punk has been at the center of the ongoing issues facing AEW since his brawl with the EVPs after All Out. Many stars have voiced their opinions on Punk and the situation, but while some have taken a more neutral standpoint, Bobby Fish has made a number of claims against Punk.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran slammed former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish for taking jabs at CM Punk.

"Fish goes into ‘well my MMA is so much better than Punk’s cause he got his a** kicked!’ Noted UFC veteran, Bobby Fish, said this. I hate to hear this because I always thought Fish was a good talent, an adult, and serious. But now apparently he thinks he’s Bobby f***ing Gracie," Cornette said. [15:51 onwards]

MO MO @MOMO_KIR64 i wonder why CM Punk doesn't like Bobby Fish... oh yeah! i wonder why CM Punk doesn't like Bobby Fish... oh yeah! https://t.co/50NWEcJMxR

Cornette continued, recalling the social media outcome of Fish's response and mocking the former WWE Superstar.

"[This] then backfired on Bobby Fish, because all he got on Twitter in response to that was jokes about his f**king advanced age like ‘Hey, what could you have done? You couldn’t save Abraham Lincoln from John Wilks Booth!’” [16:34 onwards]

Fish parted ways with AEW not too long ago, but hasn't wasted any time in burying the promotion. The star recently claimed that he felt far more validation from Triple H compared to Tony Khan.

Despite praising Bobby Fish, Jim Cornette doesn't believe that WWE would pick the star up at this point

Before jumping over to AEW, Bobby Fish was a major player back in NXT. Alongside his fellow Undisputed Era members Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Rodrick Strong, Fish enjoyed a ton of success in the promotion. Regardless, he'd end up being the first to debut in AEW after being released.

During an earlier episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran praised Fish but noted that he would likely end up as a trainer within WWE at this stage.

"Fish is not gonna be a star on his own. He's an excellent worker, he's a trained athlete, and he could be an asset in a wrestling promotion either with his experience as a trainer or as a talent on the card because there's obviously not that many experienced talented workers around these days," said Cornette. [4:16 onwards]

ElementGames @ElementGamesTV The stress of working with CM Punk got to Bobby Fish The stress of working with CM Punk got to Bobby Fish https://t.co/VXhL3LWCvE

It's currently unclear whether or not Bobby Fish will end up back in WWE, but at 45 years old, it might be time for him to hang up his boots. Despite this, could Fish still make it as an executive in his former promotion after the dust settles?

