Former WWE Superstar teases a blockbuster return to Tony Khan's AEW next year

Tony Khan has continued to bolster his AEW roster throughout 2022 by signing free agents. His approach has ostensibly jeopardized the booking of several wrestlers. One such name who falls under this tier is Lance Archer, who had an underwhelming run this year.

However, the former WWE Superstar's latest Twitter post insinuates that he plans to change his fortune in 2023. Archer hasn't been a part of any meaningful storyline except for his brutal one-off outing against then-AEW World Champion Hangman Page on February 9.

He even participated in the world title eliminator tournament last month but failed to maximize the opportunity as he fell victim to the eventual winner Ricky Starks. Archer's underwhelming run has also sparked several debates among fans.

Amidst his absence, The Muderhawk Monster took to Twitter to make a bold prediction about a return as he shared a picture holding the coveted All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

"Could be. SHOULD BE! I DARE YOU #aew Don’t 'Fear the Future' 2023!" Archer tweeted.

What did Lance Archer have to say about his position in AEW?

Lance Archer has previously admitted to being unhappy with his booking.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 45-year-old opened up about the lack of opportunities he has had this year:

"Everybody lets something out here and there, once in a while. There was a little angst coming out. Like I said in the promo, I come in and kick a**, I don't kiss a**. I do my part. Now it's up to other people..."

However, he noted that he doesn't want his frustration to come his way.

I don't want my frustration to come across as I'm being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could and should be doing. It kind of boils over once in a while. It's not a knock on anyone in particular, it's just the situation at hand," Lance Archer said. (H/T Fightful)

With the All Elite roster overstacked right now, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan features him back in TV programming.

Only time will tell whether Archer fulfills his prophecy of becoming world champion next year.

Would you like to see Lance Archer back in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

