Former WWE Superstar teases reunion with CM Punk after his latest non-AEW appearance

A former WWE Superstar seemingly teased a reunion with two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk. The star in question is Matt Cardona.

Both The Broski and the Second City Saint have worked together for several years during their time in WWE. Ryder has held a few titles during his run. He is a former Intercontinental, United States, and RAW Tag Team Champion.

The two have wrestled with each other and against each other. The two have had a handful of one-on-one matches during WWE Live tours and in every match Punk has managed to get his hands raised as the victor.

One fan took to Twitter to ask if CM Punk would show up to a Game Changer Wrestling event in Brooklyn to celebrate Matt Cardona's birthday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion replied by agreeing with the fan and also mentioned that he would love to catch up with the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

"He should! I’d love to see him and catch up! @GCWrestling_," Matt Cardona tweeted.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette claims that multiple AEW stars want to get fired by showing up at backstage of WWE

This past Monday night on RAW, CM Punk was spotted backstage. He was reportedly there to fix his past issues with two-time Grandslam Champion The Miz.

Following this report, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts during the latest episode of the Drive-Thru podcast. The WCW legend believes that only AEW stars were caught up in similar news stories. He feels that the talent were looking to get themselves fired by showing up on rival promotions.

“Here’s the thing, it only happens with Tony [Khan]’s guys 'cause they know nothing’s going to happen bad or—if they’re wanting to get fired they do other things to try and get fired, he won’t fire them. Or they just don’t give a s**t, or they do it on purpose to say ‘hey remember me? I’m over here, you’re not paying attention to me when I’m around but when I’m here at the other place maybe this will get your attention’. It’s all of those things,” Jim Cornette said.

Punk was also spotted backstage during the latest IMPACT Wrestling tapings.

