Former WWE Tag Team Champion teases a first-time-ever dream match against Bryan Danielson in AEW

Bryan Danielson is arguably the greatest wrestler in AEW right now. Hence it’s only natural for everyone on the roster to want a match against him. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood is among them.

Harwood is an exceptional tag team wrestler alongside Cash Wheeler. Despite losing most of his singles matches in AEW, however, he has also put in some of his best performances in singles action. His first ever singles match in AEW came against Jungle Boy on Dynamite in January last year.

Since then, he has lost in singles action to Chris Jericho, PAC, and CM Punk. He defeated Cash Wheeler in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but he lost to Adam Cole in the next round. The FTR member’s last singles match came against September against Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

After listing his 2022 highlights on Twitter, the former Scott Dawson tweeted that he would love to face Bryan Danielson in singles action next week:

"I’ll fight Bryan Danielson next week. Somebody dare me." - Dax Harwood tweeted.

I'll fight Bryan Danielson next week. Somebody dare me.

Tony Khan has often shown a penchant towards booking dream matches on Dynamite on a weekly basis. It wouldn't be farfetched to think that we could see this match in the near future.

Bryan Danielson will be im action at AEW Full Gear 2022

Bryan Danielson has spent a majority of 2022 feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society as part of the Blackpool Combat Club. This has led to the American Dragon taking on various members of the JAS at various times in both singles and tag team action.

JAS and BCC have also faced each other in multi-man matches on more than one occasion. Danielson missed the Blood and Guts match but was part of the Anarchy in the Arena match although he ended up on the losing side.

In recent weeks, he has emerged victorious over Sammy Guevara in singles matches. On the go-home episode of Dynamite, the former WWE Champion teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to defeat Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

At Full Gear this Saturday November 19th, the 2-time WrestleMania main eventer will be involved in a four-way match for the Ring of Honor World Championship. The match will feature Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli.

