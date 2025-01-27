Former WWE talent calls out Bryan Danielson feud: "The man who hit me the hardest in my entire career" 

A former WWE star has just looked back at the past, and he has a story to tell about Bryan Danielson. He claimed that the former AEW World Champion got physical with him the most in his entire career.

Christopher Daniels is a veteran in the business who has made his way around the wrestling world, competing in several major promotions, including WWE in the early 2000s, ROH, TNA, and now AEW. He recently revealed that he would no longer compete, calling it a career.

The Fallen Angel took to X/Twitter, where he mentioned a moment in the past when he shared the ring with Bryan Danielson and revealed that the latter was the man who hit him the hardest in his career. He then mentioned telling Bryan this and only getting laughed at by him. He tagged ECWA Pro-Wrestling, indicating that the photos were from one of their bouts in the promotion more than two decades ago.

"Some pre-Ring of Honor action vs @bryandanielson Bryan remains the man who hit me the hardest in my entire career. I told him this story recently, and he laughed. Out loud. Slightly more than someone you might describe as 'apologetic,'" Daniels wrote.

Bryan Danielson was backstage at recent edition of AEW Dynamite

Following his retirement from full-time wrestling at WrestleDream last year, the American Dragon has not gotten involved with AEW TV in any manner. Since then, the Death Riders have been running shop and asserting their dominance.

Over a week ago, a report from Fightful Select revealed that Bryan Danielson was backstage for Dynamite: Maximum Carnage in Cincinnati. This show saw Jon Moxley defend his world title against Powerhouse Hobbs in the main event. The report also mentioned that Danielson was there for a reason, as he held an undisclosed position within the company.

It remains to be seen when Bryan Danielson will return to the company for another match, and whether this will involve the Death Riders in any way. But for now, others have taken the initiative and gone after the group themselves.

