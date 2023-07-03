Former WWE talent drops a hint on AEW future after loss on Collision

A former WWE talent challenged the reigning TBS Champion Kris Statlander on Collision in a valiant yet unsuccessful attempt. The woman in question is Lady Frost, who has declared that she is here to stay at All Elite Wrestling.

Kris Statlander registered her shocking return at AEW Double or Nothing after 10 months of absence. Answering the open challenge, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien clinched the TBS Championship after imparting the only blemish to Jade Cargill's remarkable 60-0 winning streak.

Her opponent this week was Lady Frost, who made her pro-wrestling debut for WWE in 2018, losing to Asuka in a squash match. She competed in established promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and CMLL. The 38-year-old made her All Elite debut in November 2020 at AEW Dark.

Lady Frost made her second AEW in-ring appearance at Collision this week against Statlander. In a hard-hitting battle, she came up short against the champion. However, the former WWE talent made her presence felt in the eight-minute-long encounter.

During a backstage interview after Collision, Lady Frost cut an impressive promo regarding her future in Tony Khan's camp.

"I’ve heard the chirping backstage. Who is Lady Frost to receive a title match? She’s only been here for a cup of coffee, but most people love coffee. First thing in the morning, that smell, you crave it. It’s versatile, it’s bitter, it’s sweet, hot, over ice is my personal favorite. So today I was that cup of coffee but in the future I will be a mainstay here at All Elite Wrestling and I will be a future champion. Trust me when I tell you there be no love lost, because I am Lady Frost," said Frost.

An ex-WWE performer was stretchered out on Collision this week

Former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong jumped ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion last month. This week's edition of Collision saw the well-traveled veteran colliding with Samoa Joe in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The thrilling encounter ended with Joe winning via technical submission. The reigning ROH Television Champion didn't stop there, dropping the 39-year-old hard on the mat, making a statement to his upcoming challenger CM Punk.

The hard-hitting battle took its toll on the former Undisputed Era member, who was stretchered out after the bout.

Meanwhile, Lady Frost has been striving hard to cement her status in the pro-wrestling realm. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the promising talent in Tony Khan's promotion.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes