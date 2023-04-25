Former WWE United States Champion fuels speculation of AEW return

In recent weeks, multiple AEW stars have returned to the promotion after a spell on the sidelines, and another could soon be joining that list. After months away, a former WWE United States Champion has teased two potential matches in Tony Khan's company down the line.

The star in question is Andrade El Idolo, who was rumored to be unhappy with the promotion following an alleged backstage incident with Sammy Guevara and subsequent back-and-forth on Twitter. Andrade has also claimed that his AEW contract is set to expire soon.

During his time away, the La Facción Ingobernable leader has been nursing an injury and enjoying time with his wife, Charlotte Flair. The Mexican star has since hinted at returning to in-ring action and working with 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and HOOK.

"2 talents with a great future. @boy_myth_legend @730hook Hopefully in the future we will see each other in a ring as a parther and rivals…. good luck Chicos!!!" wrote Andrade.

Andrade's exact return date is unknown. However, given his years of experience and excellent in-ring abilities, El Idolo will undoubtedly be an asset on AEW's roster when he returns.

Update on AEW returnee's next match

Jeff Hardy's return on a recent edition of Dynamite caught many fans off guard. Although his brother Matt has been teasing The Charismatic Enigma's return, he was expected to be away longer to recover from his recent eye surgery.

Nonetheless, Jeff's comeback popped the live crowd and fans worldwide. Although he got physical in his return segment, Fightful Select recently reported that Hardy is unlikely to compete in a full match prior to "The Firm Deletion," which itself does not have a confirmed date.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell. The future's waiting for us to prevail."



#AEWRampage Jeff Hardy: "It's time for me to retire from screwing up. I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low.I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell. The future's waiting for us to prevail." Jeff Hardy: "It's time for me to retire from screwing up. I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low.I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell. The future's waiting for us to prevail." 🙏#AEWRampage https://t.co/mKA4pyEAxx

"The Firm Deletion" match will take place at the Hardy Compound and will see Matt and Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK take on Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, and Stokely Hathaway. This bout is expected to tie the bow on a months-long storyline.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes