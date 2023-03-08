Former WWE United States Champion reacts to possible tease about AEW return after 6 months

A former WWE United States Champion recently made headlines after a possible tease about his return to AEW, six months after tearing his pectoral muscle during a match. The person is none other than Andrade, who has been absent from the ring for several months due to rehabilitation.

The injury occurred during the House of the Dragon episode of AEW Dynamite in August 2022, when Andrade, Dragon Lee, and Rush were battling The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). It was a devastating injury that required surgery and several months of recovery. However, Andrade has been progressing in his rehabilitation and hinted at a possible return to AEW.

Recently, AEW personality Jose the Assistant, who has been managing Andrade, posted a video on Twitter of him holding the latter's black skull mask. The tweet was captioned with a skull emoji, implying that he may return soon.

Andrade replied to the tweet with a series of emojis, including a thinking face and a shushing face:

It remains to be seen when Andrade will return to AEW, but his recent tweet suggests it may be sooner rather than later.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair provided an update on Andrade

WWE Hall of Famer and father-in-law of AEW star Andrade El Idolo, Ric Flair, updated fans on Andrade's road to recovery on his podcast "To Be The Man."

Flair revealed that Andrade has been training hard and working on his legs, despite only being able to train with one arm for a while because of his injury.

“I haven’t talked to him in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything.” (H/T Wrestle Talk)

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo



You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xDwrZhEUJF

The 16-time WWE World Champion did not have an exact timeframe for Andrade's return, but his update is reassuring news for fans. He last wrestled for AEW at the All Out Pay-Per-View in September 2022.

