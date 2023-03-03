Former WWE United States Champion seemingly teases huge AEW return

After being absent from AEW for several months, a former WWE United States Champion seems to have teased his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. The absent star was none other than Andrade El Idolo.

The last time wrestling fans saw Andrade competing in AEW was back in September at the All Out pay-per-view in the Casino Ladder Match. He has since made a few appearances on television but has never returned to action since he was suspended from the promotion.

Andrade's manager on AEW TV, Jose recently took to Twitter to share pictures of the two from the promotion. El Idolo replied to the pictures asking if he was being missed and then in another tweet mentioned that the two needed to talk soon.

"We need to talk!!!! Soon 🔜," he tweeted.

Andrade El Idolo revealed during an interview that he had an issue with Sammy Guevera as he approached him after a match and complained that he was hitting too hard. This later flared up a heated exchange between the two on Twitter.

When the two stars came face-to-face backstage, reportedly El Idolo slapped Sammy Guevera and thus he was suspended from the promotion. He has not been seen on the show since.

The former WWE Superstar also revealed via Twitter that he was in fact recovering from an injury that he suffered during a Trios match back in August 2022.

"THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH," Andrade Idolo tweeted.

You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xDwrZhEUJF

Andrade El Idolo was recently referenced by his wife Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Andrade El Idolo is married to WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The Queen is set to defend her title against The Eradicator Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Leading to their match, Charlotte Flair and Ripley were set to meet face-to-face on SmackDown. Before Ripley walked out, Dominik Mysterio came out and had some words for The Queen. Flair replied by saying that she has a real Latino at home that calls her 'Mam'.

"I have a REAL Latino man at home that calls me Mami," Charlott Flair said.

With the AEW Revolution pay-per-view set to take place this weekend. Usually, after an AEW PPV, new feuds and storylines begin. Thus, we could see Andrade El Idolo show up during the show or in the following week to start a new feud or rivalry.

When do you think the former WWE United States Champion will return to AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

