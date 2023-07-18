Former WWE US Champion talks retirement plans; considers following in AEW star Mark Henry's footsteps

AEW has numerous pro wrestling veterans on its roster, including Mark Henry. They have utilized their skills and experience to help the next generation of stars. According to Matt Hardy, he'll likely follow in The World's Strongest Man's footsteps once he retires.

Matt became a mainstream pro wrestling personality in 1998 alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, when the duo signed with WWE. Together, the two men took tag team wrestling to new heights, competing in several promotions worldwide. After decades of dominating the industry, the veteran tandem could retire in the near future.

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Matt Hardy noted that he plans to transition to a backstage coaching role once he retires from in-ring competition.

“Whenever I decide to stop wrestling in-ring, when I physically stop, I definitely want to be behind the scenes. There are so many great kids at AEW. Mark [Henry] is a shining example of someone who helps the youth so much. I am there, I want to help the youth, and I think we’re really good with this next generation.” (H/T: Wrestlezone)

The Hardy Boyz recently reunited after Jeff Hardy returned to All Elite Wrestling in April 2023. Matt is fond of AEW President Tony Khan's work ethic and recently compared working with him to his iconic WWE tenure.

Matt Hardy briefly discusses a few unannounced projects outside of AEW

Matt Hardy was recently involved in some online drama with pro wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. After the situation cooled down, the former United States Champion revealed that Cornette shockingly cut ties with him and Chris Jericho back in 2020.

During the same podcast episode, the AEW star mentioned the projects he's involved with outside of wrestling.

“I do love these projects, the project, the book my wife did, we have another book already that’s gonna be coming out shortly. It’s stuff I can put on the back burner, and I can kind of work on a little bit while I focus on my priority, which is obviously pro wrestling right now." (H/T: Wrestlezone)

Despite being a veteran of the business, Matt Hardy is still focused on his pro wrestling career and might be eyeing another tag title run alongside Jeff Hardy.

