"Being around a dirty, flea-infested dog" - Former WWE World Champion comments on AEW star's recent run with Christian Cage (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has shared his thoughts on Luchasaurus's recent association with Christian Cage in AEW.

Luchasaurus sided with Christian on June 29 Dynamite after the latter betrayed Jungle Boy on the Road Rager edition of the Wednesday Night Show. Since then, the former WWE star has been influencing the big man to do destructive things like decimating overmatched opponents such as Serpentico and Griff Garrison.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mark Henry compared Christian to a "dirty dog" for Luchasaurus to hang around.

The WWE legend lauded the 37-year-old's newfound toughness but hoped that Luchasaurus would come to his senses by breaking away from Captain Charisma.

"I think that him [Luchasaurus] being around Christian [Cage] is just a simple thing of him being around a dirty, flea-infested dog and you know, like that's the outcome. I hope in all good honest faith that eventually he [Luchasaurus] sees the light and gets away from Christian because I like what I saw, but you can't deny the toughness that he's showing while he's under this Christian influence." [from 10:09 - 10:42]

Check out the interview here:

For now, Henry's wish has become a reality as Luchasaurus seemingly reunited with the returning Jungle Boy on Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 a few weeks ago.

AEW stars Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus addressed WWE legend Christian Cage last week

After his surprise return on Dynamite Fyter Fest, Jungle Boy expressed his real feelings toward Christian Cage. Last Wednesday, the 25-year-old claimed the latter was the "biggest p**sy" he had ever met.

Meanwhile, Luchasaurus didn't say a single word toward Christian while lurking around with his tag team partner. Captain Charisma responded by saying he would put Jungle Boy in a bodybag and take advantage of the latter's weakness.

While the rivalry between Christian Cage and Jungle Boy is brewing, Luchasaurus remains the wildcard in the equation. Fans will have to watch AEW programming to see whose side the big man will eventually take.

What are your thoughts on Mark Henry's comments on Luchasaurus' recent run with Christian Cage in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

