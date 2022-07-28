"Christian Cage Promo Class of Savagery" - Twitter erupts as former champion responds to WWE legend's epic betrayal on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Jungle Boy cut a scathing promo on his former mentor and WWE legend Christian Cage on this week's Dynamite.

After a four-week absence, the 25-year-old made his All Elite Wrestling return on last week's Wednesday night show. He chased Cage out of the arena, and surprisingly, Luchasaurus didn't stop him.

On tonight's Dynamite, Jungle Boy bashed Captain Charisma during his interview with Tony Schiavone. He called Cage the "biggest p***y" and added that the latter was a coward for running away from him seven days ago. He even brought up the WWE legend's divorce in 2020.

The veteran responded by stating that Luchasaurus missed the opportunity to become a main eventer by joining forces with Jungle Boy. Cage then threatened to put the latter in a bodybag before walking off.

The Twitterati erupted after seeing what went down in the segment, and here are some of the reactions:

One fan felt that the former tag team champion's promo was "awesome," and it fit well on this week's Dynamite:

Rome @xG4M3R4LYF3x That Jungle boy promo was awesome. Another great moment on this amazing show. #AEWDynamite That Jungle boy promo was awesome. Another great moment on this amazing show. #AEWDynamite

Some fans called it Jungle Boy's best promo of his career so far:

Justin Hoffman @JustinHof_91 Jungle Boy just cut the best promo of his career #AEWDynamite Jungle Boy just cut the best promo of his career #AEWDynamite

Super Mario Bros. @SuperMa59967734 @JDfromNY206 And some people say that he can't even speak on mic, but that, THAT was a great savage promo from Jungle Boy! @JDfromNY206 And some people say that he can't even speak on mic, but that, THAT was a great savage promo from Jungle Boy! https://t.co/0eapNZ6ojr

big coochie bompensiero @TeeHaitchGee jungle boy was a good promo by the way didn't expect that from the lad jungle boy was a good promo by the way didn't expect that from the lad

🔪🔪🔪bЯyan🔪🔪🔪 @murderxbryan Mark my word, every single wrestling pundit guy will say that the jungle boy promo was too dirty Mark my word, every single wrestling pundit guy will say that the jungle boy promo was too dirty

A fan also jokingly stated that the 25-year-old AEW star graduated from "Christian Cage Promo Class of Savagery."

Drain Before Dishonor @DrainBamager Jungle Boy officially graduated from the Christian Cage Promo Class of Savagery. He dropped NUKES tonight. Jungle Boy officially graduated from the Christian Cage Promo Class of Savagery. He dropped NUKES tonight. https://t.co/TAESeLpIaD

Greyson Peltier @GreysonNation Reflecting on that Jungle Boy promo again. I really appreciate the direction his character is going and the way he is showing strength against Christian. Teaching lessons in how to defeat a manipulative enemy. #AEWDynamite Reflecting on that Jungle Boy promo again. I really appreciate the direction his character is going and the way he is showing strength against Christian. Teaching lessons in how to defeat a manipulative enemy. #AEWDynamite

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Jungle Boy did a great job with his promo and Christian is an extremely entertaining supervillain. Proud of Jack Perry, he rose to the occasion there. Jungle Boy did a great job with his promo and Christian is an extremely entertaining supervillain. Proud of Jack Perry, he rose to the occasion there.

WrestleBox @WrestleBox1



Had me cackling and whooping the entire time.



#AEWDynamite

#FightForTheFallen Jungle Boy needed to deliver with that promo, and boy did he!Had me cackling and whooping the entire time. Jungle Boy needed to deliver with that promo, and boy did he!Had me cackling and whooping the entire time.#AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen

You can check out the full results of AEW Dynamite HERE.

Jim Cornette slammed Luchasaurus' booking in this feud on last week's AEW Dynamite

Captain Charisma and Luchasaurus defeated The Varsity Blonds on last week's Dynamite. Shortly after, Jungle Boy made his return and looked to get revenge on Christian Cage.

The former WWE star sent Luchasaurus to attack JB. However, the latter let Jungle Boy go after Cage, seemingly turning babyface again. While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling legend criticized the segment and said:

"What the f*ck happened here? ... okay, Christian Cage, he's a heel. He's doing the best promos in the company and he's got this giant monster with him that can be his enforcer and take care of his physical business and it is the first time that we've ever had one godd*mn good thing to say about that jacked tattooed imbecile that thinks he's a f**king dinosaur and suddenly he's a player in the wrestling business for about a week," said Cornette.

It remains to be seen whether Luchasaurus has really aligned with Jungle Boy or if it is all a ruse from him and Christian Cage.

Do you think Luchasaurus will betray his former partner in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far