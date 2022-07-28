"Christian Cage Promo Class of Savagery" - Twitter erupts as former champion responds to WWE legend's epic betrayal on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Jungle Boy cut a scathing promo on his former mentor and WWE legend Christian Cage on this week's Dynamite.
After a four-week absence, the 25-year-old made his All Elite Wrestling return on last week's Wednesday night show. He chased Cage out of the arena, and surprisingly, Luchasaurus didn't stop him.
On tonight's Dynamite, Jungle Boy bashed Captain Charisma during his interview with Tony Schiavone. He called Cage the "biggest p***y" and added that the latter was a coward for running away from him seven days ago. He even brought up the WWE legend's divorce in 2020.
The veteran responded by stating that Luchasaurus missed the opportunity to become a main eventer by joining forces with Jungle Boy. Cage then threatened to put the latter in a bodybag before walking off.
The Twitterati erupted after seeing what went down in the segment, and here are some of the reactions:
One fan felt that the former tag team champion's promo was "awesome," and it fit well on this week's Dynamite:
Some fans called it Jungle Boy's best promo of his career so far:
A fan also jokingly stated that the 25-year-old AEW star graduated from "Christian Cage Promo Class of Savagery."
Jim Cornette slammed Luchasaurus' booking in this feud on last week's AEW Dynamite
Captain Charisma and Luchasaurus defeated The Varsity Blonds on last week's Dynamite. Shortly after, Jungle Boy made his return and looked to get revenge on Christian Cage.
The former WWE star sent Luchasaurus to attack JB. However, the latter let Jungle Boy go after Cage, seemingly turning babyface again. While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling legend criticized the segment and said:
"What the f*ck happened here? ... okay, Christian Cage, he's a heel. He's doing the best promos in the company and he's got this giant monster with him that can be his enforcer and take care of his physical business and it is the first time that we've ever had one godd*mn good thing to say about that jacked tattooed imbecile that thinks he's a f**king dinosaur and suddenly he's a player in the wrestling business for about a week," said Cornette.
It remains to be seen whether Luchasaurus has really aligned with Jungle Boy or if it is all a ruse from him and Christian Cage.
