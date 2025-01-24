Former WWE World Champion criticizes major AEW flaw

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw two top stars set aside their differences to battle a heel faction in a frenzied opening brawl. However, the segment had one particular flaw, according to a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

All Elite Wrestling kicked off the January 22 episode of AEW Dynamite with Will Ospreay asking Kenny Omega to help take down their mutual enemy Don Callis' stable. Despite their past conflict initially putting them at odds, the former IWGP World Champions managed to fend off Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and The Murder Machines in a chaotic battle that unfolded across the arena. Omega then challenged Takeshita and Fletcher to face him and Ospreay in tag team action at Grand Slam Australia.

Though fans continue to rave about the opening brawl from this week's All Elite Wednesday night show, ex-WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) pointed out an issue with booking the segment on Busted Open Radio.

The former World Heavyweight Champion critiqued prominent rivals Omega and Ospreay for successfully gaining the upper hand against the numbers advantage of The Don Callis Family, stating:

"[Ospreay and Omega] hate each other. They shouldn't be able to be on the same page, at least if you're building that match. But two of them took out four of them, theoretically, while not being on the same page, while not being friends, while hating each other, against the well-oiled machine of the Don Callis Family ... Now you want to see a match with rules with less people, and you already saw them come out on top?" argued Nemeth. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen if Takeshita will manage to pin The Best Bout Machine once again next month.

An AEW champion talked about a potential program with Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega returned to AEW programming last year at Worlds End 2024, confronting and congratulating Continental Classic winner Kazuchika Okada. This added to rumors of The Cleaner potentially rekindling his legendary feud with The Rainmaker en route to All In Texas.

In an interview earlier this month, Okada was asked about continuing his rivalry with Omega. The AEW Continental Champion wanted to wait for Kenny to adequately recover before engaging him in a potential showdown.

“I don’t know what the situation will be like, and it’s not impossible that he’ll be in a bad shape after returning. He’s just recovered from an illness, so I think it would be good if he could take his time and get himself in shape.”

Omega was out of commission for over a year due to a life-threatening case of diverticulitis.

