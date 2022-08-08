"Get the rocket put on him" - Former WWE World Champion on MJF as a talent on AEW's competitor brand

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has been wondering about MJF's contract status with AEW.

Friedman brewed controversy after he delivered his infamous promo, demanding to be fired from AEW. He was upset that other stars were getting paid more than him despite his noteworthy performances. He even called All Elite President Tony Khan a "f***ing mark."

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker opined that MJF could be in for a massive push if he signs with AEW's direct competition.

“I’m wondering the status of MJF’s contract in AEW right now. What is going on with MJF? We know he supposedly had two years left on his contract. I know some people have questioned whether he will do well in WWE, but I feel MJF is a guy who would get the rocket put on him in WWE and go straight to the top. I’m serious,” the former world champion said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

WWE legend Booker T opens up about Tony Khan's recent comments

There have been reports that multiple superstars are willing to leave AEW as Triple H has become the new Creative Head of the Stamford-based promotion. Tony Khan has expressed concerns over the same in recent times.

On the same episode of the podcast, Booker T stated that considering the situation, one mistake from Khan could lead to severe consequences.

“I was reading Tony Khan’s comments that he’s worried now more than ever about wrestlers jumping ship back to WWE [from AEW]. I think guys right now [financially speaking] are definitely in the best place they’ve ever been, especially with a company like AEW around, and someone like Tony Khan spending a whole lot of money. Talent is definitely going to be in demand right now because the war is really on now. All it takes is one little crack, and everything can just fall apart.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #TripleH #SmackDown It has been reported that Triple H is portrayed as aggressive in meetings backstage and doesn't mind changing directions at a quick pace. It has been reported that Triple H is portrayed as aggressive in meetings backstage and doesn't mind changing directions at a quick pace.#WWE #TripleH #SmackDown https://t.co/oYt27hQ52g

Besides recruiting potential talent, The Game is also working to improve the current product and has been very active during meetings.

Would you like to see MJF back in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy