Former WWE World Champion volunteers to be Mick Foley's return opponent for a first-time-ever match

A former WWE Champion recently spoke about Mick Foley, who is set to return to the ring after 12 years.

Mick Foley recently revealed that he will be making his return to the ring on his 60th birthday for a death match. The announcement created a buzz as fans began to speculate about his potential opponents. It shall be noted that the WWE legend himself shared that he'd like to compete against Matt Cardona or Jon Moxley, who have great experience in hardcore or death matches in professional wrestling.

Speaking at the One of A Kind podcast, RVD shared his first thoughts after knowing about Mick Foley's return to the squared circle. He stated that he'd like to wrestle him as both of them are known as the king of hardcore:

"When I saw that, my first thought was, 'Dude that should be me'. That will be a huge draw because we've never wrestled each other and we're both kings of hardcore. So, there was a time when I believe our paths were about to cross and one of us was chicken sh*t." [59:39- 1:00:04]

You can check out the video below.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shares his thoughts on Mick Foley's announcement

AEW star and wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on Mick Foley announcing the hardcore match for his 60th birthday.

Speaking on the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett stated the following:

"So many things came to mind, When you did the roast of Bruce [Prichard], can you imagine a roast of Mick? A convention around it, his career touched so many promotions, Japan, Texas, Tennessee, the obvious. A lot of people forget about his WCW run. I immediately went to work and started saying, 'Okay, I'm not going to shoehorn myself in as the promoter, but I did do this before, so I know some things that probably need to be put in place right now if he does decide to do that.'" (H/T WrestlingINC)

Mick Foley has teased wrestling stars like Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona as his potential opponents. However, many other wrestlers like RVD could end up fighting the former WWE Champion in the Hardcore Match.

