Former WWE Writer commends Saraya's (fka Paige) AEW debut

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Saraya's (fka Paige) AEW debut.

The former Anti-Diva surprised the wrestling fraternity with her presence in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya's contract with WWE expired in July and she officially announced that she would no longer be associated with the company post that period.

Last week, following Britt Baker's match with former WWE Superstar Athena, the former teamed up with Jamie Hayter to launch a vicious assault on her opponent and the Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. During which, the 30-year old star shocked everyone with her presence at the promotion.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast the host talked about Saraya's excitement and how not everyone was aware of her debut:

"She looked phenomenal. She looked in great shape. She looked excited, happy, not burnt out. Not like well, it's your ask. It was just she's living in the moment. And no one knew not even the wrestlers in the ring knew that she was making her debut." (19:17 -19:35)

He added that it was exhilarating for her to get the response that she did from fans:

"And it was so awesome. To see her get that kind of response from a sold out Arthur Ashe Stadium dude." (20:20 -20:37)

Former WWE Superstar Saraya clapped back at fans for trolling her first promo on Dynamite

Saraya has been out of in-ring action for the past five years. Despite being unable to compete, she actively took on administrative roles and commentary in the remainder years on WWE

During her addressal to fans on this week's edition of Dynamite, the former Divas Champion stated that she looked forward to revolutionize the women's division. She was then interrupted by Britt Baker and the two got into a heated exchange of words. Following the show, many fans trolled the former WWE Superstar, to which she later responded that she was a bit rusty in her return.

Saraya recently responded to a fan's post who lauded her promo, citing that fans get the exact terms in her promo 'tattooed for memory'.

SARAYA @Saraya it boy👑 @paigesvega what’s crazy to me is how saraya’s presence just feels like a massive deal. when she comes out she knows she’s a big deal which makes everyone else feel it too. she rlly is THE revolution. what’s crazy to me is how saraya’s presence just feels like a massive deal. when she comes out she knows she’s a big deal which makes everyone else feel it too. she rlly is THE revolution. https://t.co/rbChaoMvIW “Here the revolution. There revolution. Revolution…here because I am the revolution bud also here?” my exact words yesterday. Please get it tattooed for memory and good luck twitter.com/paigesvega/sta… “Here the revolution. There revolution. Revolution…here because I am the revolution bud also here?” my exact words yesterday. Please get it tattooed for memory and good luck twitter.com/paigesvega/sta…

Tony Khan and Triple H have seemingly exchanged invisible blows by reportedly attempting to sign talents from each other. A keen-eyed Saraya seems vested in bettering the AEW Women's Division given her experience and history of dabbling with wrestling since her childhood.

