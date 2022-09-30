"Female CM Punk" - Twitter explodes to former WWE Superstar's first promo on AEW Dynamite

The wrestling fraternity compared former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) to CM Punk after she responded to her Dynamite promo on social media.

The former NXT Women's Champion made her surprise debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam and interrupted Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter's assault on Toni Storm and Athena.

Saraya took to Twitter to express her excitement and pride for the AEW women's division and their first-ever lumberjack match. She took a dig at WWE, citing that her 'previous boss never listened to her'. She even addressed the fact that she was 'rusty' during her promo, which garnered mixed reactions from fans.

The wrestling world instantly shared their reactions and responses to the newly signed AEW star's post on social media:

Check out the reactions below:

Reignsallday @reignsallday @Saraya "A bOsS tHaT fInAlLy LiStEnS tO mE" but cuts one of the worst promos in aew history @Saraya "A bOsS tHaT fInAlLy LiStEnS tO mE" but cuts one of the worst promos in aew history https://t.co/rV3UNwQnLu

Him🎖 @aFr34k @Saraya Dissing a company that paid you for 4 years to sit at home is hilarious to me and you still didn’t get a reaction @Saraya Dissing a company that paid you for 4 years to sit at home is hilarious to me and you still didn’t get a reaction💀

Josh @Outtaspaceboi @Saraya This is how your promo went with the crowd @Saraya This is how your promo went with the crowd https://t.co/EDdhl3F3qz

A user hilariously stated that former Paige is the female Punk.

Banana the bad guy Williams @rocky984243 "saraya" is the female cm punk. "saraya" is the female cm punk.

Meanwhile, this fan said Saraya ruined her career in a night.

It seems the 30-year-old will be taking on an administrative role in AEW. There has been no official announcement on whether Saraya is medically cleared to compete in the ring.

Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk embarrassed Tony Khan at the media scrum

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk created waves in the wrestling industry for his infamous tirade against The Elite and other talents at the All Out media scrum. Additionally, Punk and other stars were involved in a vicious brawl backstage.

He was recently spotted for the first time since the fight with a brace on his left arm, which he injured during his match against Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that other AEW talent should have alerted Tony Khan about the former WWE Champion's tendency to go off script:

"Well, he's [Tony Khan] getting some good first hand experience so... But I think some of the guys around him could have told him that and they may have told him that. That you know, you have a little bit of a wild card in CM Punk so be careful how you handle him and especially when live mics are around."

There has been no official announcement on CM Punk's future with All Elite Wrestling. A few of the other staff members who were suspended were reportedly brought back to work at recent shows.

What did you think of Saraya's promo on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far