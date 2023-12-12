Former WWE writer on issues with Christian Cage and AEW star: “Everybody thinks they should be the top guy” (Exclusive)

While AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage might think he is the top guy in All Elite Wrestling nowadays, it seems that he has always thought highly of himself, according to a former WWE writer.

Cage has propelled himself into the conversation of being one of the best wrestlers of 2023, thanks to his feuds with Jack Perry, Wardlow, Darby Allin, and, most recently, his former best friend, Adam Copeland.

The former WWE Superstar has put in so much hard work that the TNT Championship has reached a level where it has been defended in the main event of an AEW pay-per-view, something that had never happened before.

Expand Tweet

But according to former WWE writer Vince Russo, Christian Cage has always seen himself as a top guy, something that became a bit of a problem during their time in TNA.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that this didn't just happen with Christian, but it also happened with AEW's Head of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels.

"You know what it is? When you’re the head writer, and this goes for Christian Cage, this goes for Christopher Daniels, this goes for every single wrestler, and EC3 will agree with me 1000%, bro when you’re the writer of the show, everybody thinks they should be the top guy. Rightfully so, you should not be in this business unless you think you’re the top guy," said Russo.

The veteran continued:

"So I understand it bro, I understand everybody thinks they should be the top guy but there’s a problem bro; there can only be one top guy. So I guarantee you, the Christian Cage’s, the Christopher Daniels’ they just saw themselves differently than I did. It’s really that simple." [From 01:16 to 02:09]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Christian Cage eventually became the top guy in TNA...twice!

Total Nonstop Action was one of the fastest-rising promotions of the 2000s thanks to their revolutionary X-Division, their unique look with a six-sided ring, and being a place where former WWE guys could prove to the world what they were capable of outside of the confines of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Arguably, one of the best examples of a former WWE Superstar showing the world what they were made of was Christian Cage, who became the NWA World Heavyweight Champion in 2006 and stayed in TNA's main event scene until he left the promotion in late 2008.

Expand Tweet

Cage would eventually become the TNA and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in 2021 during the company's working relationship with AEW, making him one of the only stars to hold the company's top prize in two distinct eras of the promotion.

Did you enjoy Christian Cage's run in TNA? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.