Former WWE writer would love to see Edge and Christian reunite in AEW

Edge may have had his last match in WWE, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Adam Copeland is done with the wrestling industry. A former WWE writer recently gave his opinion on The Rated R Superstar's status and future in the business.

On the August 18 episode of WWE SmackDown, the 11-time World Champion competed in what may be his last match for the company, defeating Sheamus in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto. Various rumors and reports followed regarding his future in the business, with some in Stanford-based promotion believing he was on his way to AEW.

Edge himself gave an update on his status in a video on Twitter, but that hasn't stopped speculation from running wild. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has now given his take on the subject, telling Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that The Ultimate Opportunist can do whatever he sets his mind to:

"He [Edge] certainly, in my opinion, doesn’t have anything to look back on and go, ‘Oh, if only I had done that,'” Gewirtz said. “He’s had a pretty full, amazing career over 25 years. He’s going to be 50 in November. He’s a husband and father. He has a budding acting career. Pretty much, he could do whatever he sets his mind to do at this point. So, I don’t know. Physically, he came back. Everyone was astonished when he came back at the Royal Rumble a few years ago and didn’t really miss a step, didn’t miss a beat. And Christian is back, too, in AEW, and it’s really astonishing and also heartwarming to see."

Gewirtz also noted that he would love to see The Rated R Superstar reunite with his lifelong best friend, Christian Cage, in AEW.

"I think [the decision comes down to] whatever Edge is feeling right now. As a fan, I’d love to see him and Christian [reunite] … They’re definitely different, very vastly different, characters currently, right now, but I’d still, as a fan, love to see them work together at AEW, WWE, some weird independent show, whatever it is." [H/T PWMania]

WWE veteran believes AEW is the only other promotion that will pay Edge what he deserves

While it's currently unclear whether Edge will re-sign with WWE, join AEW, or retire from the wrestling industry altogether. Industry legend Dutch Mantell recently pointed out that Tony Khan is the only one outside the Stamford-based promotion that will be able to pay the Canadian star comparable money.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said:

"That's [AEW] the only place that's gonna pay comparable money, and I heard, in some instances, more money than WWE would pay. The guy who really lives the business is Tony Khan. He will actually pay, I've heard extraordinary amounts, for talent just to have them, just to have the bragging rights that yeah, I've got this guy."

