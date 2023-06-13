Former WWE writer makes a bold prediction about Tony Khan's next business move (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has made a big prediction about what Tony Khan's next big business move will be after the debut of AEW Collision.

With three weekly shows across TBS and TNT (four if you include All Access), AEW has made the Warner Brothers Discovery networks their own over the past four years, much like WCW did during the final years of the 20th century.

A man who knew a lot about WCW's final days was Vince Russo, who during the most recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, stated that the next big business move the AEW president will make is that he will buy either TBS or TNT.

"Bro can I tell you what's going to happen? [Tony Khan's] going to wind up buying the network. I'm telling you, he's going to wind up buying that network. I'm telling you bro!"

Russo's reasoning behind this is the fact that AEW has three weekly shows across two networks despite the TV ratings not being as strong as they once were. Meaning that if Khan owned the network All Elite Wrestling broadcasts on, there wouldn't be any worry on Tony's end in regard to shows being either replaced or cancelled.

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Tony Khan has said he has a very close relationship with a top AEW star

As AEW's weekly schedule continues to grow, and with Ring of Honor also having a weekly show, Tony Khan has found himself as the head booker of four wrestling shows per week.

With that in mind, it's clear that he needs a little bit of help when it comes to booking, and one person who has helped him a lot as of late is the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: Bryan Danielson has become more important of late in AEW creative.



It was said when Tony Khan is booking ideas and Danielson's in the room with him, he pushes Khan to think harder and improves his thinking, like he adds more enthusiasm to Khan. WON: Bryan Danielson has become more important of late in AEW creative.It was said when Tony Khan is booking ideas and Danielson's in the room with him, he pushes Khan to think harder and improves his thinking, like he adds more enthusiasm to Khan. https://t.co/xsVTgEUMvV

Khan recently stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that Bryan is someone who has a great mind, similar outlooks on things to himself, and has been more involved with the backstage side of things in recent months.

Do you think Tony Khan will buy TBS or TNT? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes