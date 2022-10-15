"Getting broken apart was even better"- Former Wyatt family member details working with AEW star Bryan Danielson in WWE

With the crossover of talent between WWE and AEW, many notable names have faced each other in both companies. Bryan Danielson has also competed against several AEW stars during his WWE tenure. Erick Rowan recently shared his experience working with The American Dragon during their previous stints.

The unlikely partnership between Rowan and Danielson worked well in their favor as they defeated The Usos in 2019 to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The duo successfully defended their title multiple times and became fan favorites due to their diverse personalities and looks. At Extreme Rules in 2019, they lost the titles to Big E and Xavier Woods.

In a recent interaction with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Rowan highlighted the impact of the tandem's break-up on his future as a singles competitor.

"The idea of us together was great. Getting broken apart was even better, because it allowed me a chance to start to tell my story, outside of being just 'sheep man,'" Rowan said. "I think after I switched brands, and the cage thing, they just didn't have any idea. After the original thing fell through, they just didn't know what to do with me." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The last time Bryan Danielson held gold was the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Erick Rowan

In May 2021, Bryan Danielson's contract with WWE ended. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in his final match with the promotion.

The 41-year-old star is a four-time WWE Champion and a former World Heavyweight Champion. Danielson's last title victory in the Stamford-based company came in May 2019 on an episode of SmackDown. Since then, he has transitioned to AEW, debuting at the All Out pay-per-view last year.

Over the past few months, Danielson has been vying for the AEW World Championship, but to no avail. While he has garnered multiple opportunities to challenge for the world title and the ROH World Championship, his quest has been unsuccessful.

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against 'Hangman' Adam Page next week. With MJF lurking around with the power to cash in his chip for the belt, it remains to be seen whether Danielson will be able to wear gold around his waist again.

